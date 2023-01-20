Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Wind, Rain, Storms Move Into Alabama Late Tomorrow Night
SUNNY, COOL WINTER DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 50s across Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold with sub-freezing temperatures for most of the state. Colder spots will dip well down into the 20s. Tomorrow will be a day day with a...
alabamawx.com
Freezing Fog Possible Over the Tennessee Valley Through 10 a.m.
Freezing fog occurs when fog forms with temperatures at or below 32F. The tiny supercooled liquid droplets freeze on contact with surfaces. This can lead to patches of black ice on roadways, sidewalks, railings. Bridges and overpasses are especially susceptible. So in addition to the obstruction to visibility caused by...
alabamawx.com
Late Sunday Morning Forecast Notes: Severe Weather Late Threat Tuesday Night
It is a cloudy and dreary day across Alabama on this next to last Sunday of January 2023. A couple of showers were over East Alabama earlier on this Sunday morning, and even where the radar didn’t see much, observation stations were reporting a little light rain. Heavier showers...
alabamawx.com
Late Night Look at Alabama’s Weather
Just past the witching hour tonight and most of Central and North Alabama is getting a good soaking. There are some storms in the US-80 Corridor between Selma and Montgomery. Just a little bit of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. To the southwest, there is a stronger storm moving...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Cherokee Rock Village is an Alabama mountaintop experience
Since the 1980s, rock climbers and mountaineers from all over the world have flocked to Cherokee Rock Village to practice and perfect their climbing skills. Hollywood even took notice and filmed scenes at the park, which is in Cherokee County near Leesburg, for the 2006 film “Failure to Launch,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker.
