alabamawx.com

Wind, Rain, Storms Move Into Alabama Late Tomorrow Night

SUNNY, COOL WINTER DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 50s across Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold with sub-freezing temperatures for most of the state. Colder spots will dip well down into the 20s. Tomorrow will be a day day with a...
Freezing Fog Possible Over the Tennessee Valley Through 10 a.m.

Freezing fog occurs when fog forms with temperatures at or below 32F. The tiny supercooled liquid droplets freeze on contact with surfaces. This can lead to patches of black ice on roadways, sidewalks, railings. Bridges and overpasses are especially susceptible. So in addition to the obstruction to visibility caused by...
Late Night Look at Alabama’s Weather

Just past the witching hour tonight and most of Central and North Alabama is getting a good soaking. There are some storms in the US-80 Corridor between Selma and Montgomery. Just a little bit of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. To the southwest, there is a stronger storm moving...
