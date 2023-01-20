Echoes of the Past: Ex-King Pilot Of Cargo Royalty

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

January 20, 1932

91 Years Ago

Ex-King Pilot Of Cargo Royalty

Back at the helm, but not the helm of State that he held for brief period as King of Rumania, Crown Prince Michael, son of King Carol, is shown as he pilots a bob-sled with a cargo of his royal relatives down a snowy slope at Sinaia, where the ruling family is enjoying Winter sports. Behind Prince Michael is his aunt, Princess Ileana, and her husband, Archduke Anton of Hapsburg. Prince Nicholas, uncle of Prince Michael is also at the resort and having a good time skiing and sledding.

January 20, 1962

61 Years Ago

The Bureau Of Public Road Approves Access To New High School Area.

The Federal Bureau of Public Roads has approved the proposed access road from the vicinity of Island Ford Bridge to the Valley Ridge Subdivision where the Alleghany Country Club and the site of the new county high school are located, the Covington-Alleghany County Chamber of Commerce announced today. The Chamber of Commerce has received a letter, dated Jan. 18, from State Highway Commissioner H.H. Harris to B.C. Moomaw Jr., executive vice-president of the chamber.

January 20, 1987

36 Years Ago

Lake Moomaw Rises Above Normal Level

Lake Moomaw in Alleghany and Bath counties is above regular pool level for the first time in seven months, Reservoir Manager Charles “Bud” Brinkley said today. Rain over the past several days has brought the pool elevation to 1,583 feet, one foot above the maximum conservation pool elevation or normal level of 1,582.

January 20, 2012

10 Years Ago

Homestead Receives Four Diamond Award

The Homestead resort in Hot Springs is among nine lodging facilities in central and western Virginia receiving AAA’s Four Diamond award for 2012. This is the eighth consecutive year the hotel has received AAA’s Four Diamond rating. The AAA/CAA Four and Five Diamond ratings are the travel authority’s highest designations for hotels and restaurants.

