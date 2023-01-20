Alleghany Highlands Drug Force Seizes Drugs And Weapons Following Pursuit

At approximately 4:30 am on January 15, 2023, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Deputies were given information from the Covington Division of Police about a vehicle that refused to stop for their officer. An Alleghany County deputy took over the low speed pursuit which ended in the suspect vehicle crashing on Beverly Street in Covington. No one was injured in the crash.

Tyler J. Deeds, 28, of Vulcan St, Clifton Forge was found to be operating the vehicle. After a brief struggle, Deeds was arrested and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle produced a large quantity of illegal drugs, packaging, paraphernalia, a gun, and ammunition.

Evidence from the investigation led deputies to obtain a search warrant for a residence on N. Beverly Street in Covington. This search led to the discovery of a second large amount of illegal drugs, paraphernalia, a gun, ammunition, packaging materials, and cash.

Jo Ellen Harris-Tucker, 51, of N. Beverly St, Covington, was arrested as a result of this investigation.

The street value for the amount of methamphetamine is over $27,000.00

Deeds and Harris-Tucker are currently being held without bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail.

Assisting agencies include the Covington Division of Police, Virginia State Police, and Alleghany Highlands Drug/Gang Task Force.

A list of charges include:

Tyler Joseph Deeds:

46.2-817 “Felony Eluding Law Enforcement”

18.2-460 “Obstructing Justice”, 18.2-248 “Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the Intent to Distribute - Over 100 Grams”

18.2-308.2 “Felon in Possession of Firearm”

18.2-308.4 “Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I or II drug ”

46.2-301 “Driving While Suspended”

46.2-613 “No/Improper Registration”46.2-715 “Improper Display of License

Plate”

Jo Ellen Harris-Tucker:

18.2-248 “Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the Intent to Distribute - Over 100 Grams”

18.2-308.2 “Felon in Possession of Firearm”

18.2-308.4 “Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I or II Drug”

