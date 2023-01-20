Del. Subramanyam Introduces Bill Helping Retired Teachers Reenter The Workforce
RICHMOND VA – Delegate Suhas Subramanyam introduced legislation that would allow
retired teachers to return to positions of critical need after 6 months, rather than waiting
a full year.
With the teacher shortage Virginia is facing, HB1850 would allow experienced, tested
teachers to step in and fill the biggest gaps in our teaching workforce at a critical time.
Delegate Subramanyam issued the following statement:
“Our schools are facing teacher shortages, and bringing back retired teachers is
a great way to help schools in the short-term while they find a permanent
solution. I believe the time is now to ensure we have experienced teachers in
place to help students succeed.”
