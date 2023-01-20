Irene Faudree McMann – 92

Irene Faudree McMann, age 92, of Roanoke, VA, formerly of Gap Mills, WV, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at home with her daughter close by. Born April 28, 1930, at Sweet Springs, WV, she was the daughter of the late Spurgeon Pierce and Ruth Huffman Faudree. Irene had retired from the Andrew S. Rowan Memorial Home in Sweet Springs with over 30 years of service. She was a member of the Cokesbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and making beautiful quilts. Irene loved to bake and was known for her delicious cakes, pies, and salt-rising bread. She was an avid teapot collector and had many in her collection. Irene loved being outside doing her yard work and tending to her beautiful flowers in the Summertime. She also enjoyed socializing and treasured time spent with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gray “Dutch” McMann; three brothers, Pierce, Ralph, and Marvin Faudree. Survivors include one daughter, Doreen Clements and “grand kitty”, Inky of Roanoke, VA; and several nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, WV with Pastors Mark and Marva Smearman officiating. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery at Gap Mills, WV. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send the family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook, please do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.

