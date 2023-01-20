ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Several Rounds of Light Snow, Then Much Colder Temps

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The rest of the week we'll have several chances for snow, with maybe a couple of fresh inches of snow possible by the end of the week. For the month of January, we're at 16.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud, well ahead of the 9.2 inches that we average for the month. However, this isn't one of the snowiest Januarys on record yet, we'd need at least another two inches of snow to crack the top 10.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?

There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Top 10 Places to Get a Speeding Ticket in St. Cloud

I'm not one to drive fast and take chances. I live by the mantra "drive like you can't afford a speeding ticket", because it is 100% true. I am also terrified of getting in trouble, so that helps keep my foot off the gas pedal as well. The website SpeedTrap.org put together a user-generated list of the most likely places to get a speeding ticket around the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New St. Cloud River Crossing Study Highlighted at Open Houses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Stantec Consultants are ready to unveil the results of their Mississippi River Bridge Planning Study. There will be two open house meetings in the next week to choose from. The first open house will be Wednesday at the Crestview Shoppes at 3031 Roosevelt Road from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The second open house will be Monday, January 30th in the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Laptop Stolen in St. Cloud; Burglaries in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary of a garage where a birth certificate and a vehicle title were taken from a vehicle in that garage. St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2000 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the vehicle is a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Minnesota license plate HSF 405. The vehicle is described as a two tone green body with a tan bumper with loud exhaust pipes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Kids Ski and Learn About Norwegian Roots at Barnelopet [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Over 100 kids participated in a free, annual skiing event in St. Cloud this weekend. The 15th annual Barnelopet was held at Riverside Park on Sunday. The event is a partnership between Sons of Norway members from Trollheim of St. Cloud, Vennekretsen of Anoka, and Syttende Mai of Minneapolis as well as the Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club and Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Gas Prices Continue to Rise

UNDATED (WJON News) --Gas Prices Continue to Rise. Gas Buddy says the upward trend last week is due to continued refinery challenges keeping the supply of gas from rising more substantially. Strong demand in China hasn't been slowed by the surge in new COVID cases there. Also, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Without additional oil, the supply will tighten in the coming weeks ahead which should continue to accelerate prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Used Car Prices Sour in 2023

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Are used car prices headed for a crash?. ABC News reports the average used car price last month was just under $29,533, down more than $1,600 since April. That leaves many wondering if now is the time to buy, or will the slide continue. Mike...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Meat Raffle? The Minnesota Map You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now!

Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy