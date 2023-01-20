Read full article on original website
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The rest of the week we'll have several chances for snow, with maybe a couple of fresh inches of snow possible by the end of the week. For the month of January, we're at 16.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud, well ahead of the 9.2 inches that we average for the month. However, this isn't one of the snowiest Januarys on record yet, we'd need at least another two inches of snow to crack the top 10.
When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things. Well, one thing you won't...
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
DULUTH (WJON News) -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable winter events kicks off this weekend up along the north shore. The 39th running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. On Saturday it's the opening ceremony at the Black Bear Casino Resort at 3:00 p.m. There are three different distances...
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
I'm not one to drive fast and take chances. I live by the mantra "drive like you can't afford a speeding ticket", because it is 100% true. I am also terrified of getting in trouble, so that helps keep my foot off the gas pedal as well. The website SpeedTrap.org put together a user-generated list of the most likely places to get a speeding ticket around the St. Cloud area.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Stantec Consultants are ready to unveil the results of their Mississippi River Bridge Planning Study. There will be two open house meetings in the next week to choose from. The first open house will be Wednesday at the Crestview Shoppes at 3031 Roosevelt Road from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The second open house will be Monday, January 30th in the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary of a garage where a birth certificate and a vehicle title were taken from a vehicle in that garage. St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2000 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the vehicle is a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Minnesota license plate HSF 405. The vehicle is described as a two tone green body with a tan bumper with loud exhaust pipes.
What is your go to when you have pent up frustration? Maybe you work out or taking a kick boxing class. Perhaps you look for something a little more relaxing, like a yoga class. Others might just try meditation. Have you ever been frustrated enough though that you just wanted to smash something? Take a hammer to it and just demolish something?
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Wright County Monday morning. The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Westbound I-94 in Otsego. The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Ayanle Mussie was heading west on I-94 when he crossed the center line and crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- You can head to St. Joseph this weekend for some wintertime fun. The 4th annual Snowfest is taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Park and Rec Director Rhonda Juell says Saturday's events start at Memorial Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. We have sledding,...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Over 100 kids participated in a free, annual skiing event in St. Cloud this weekend. The 15th annual Barnelopet was held at Riverside Park on Sunday. The event is a partnership between Sons of Norway members from Trollheim of St. Cloud, Vennekretsen of Anoka, and Syttende Mai of Minneapolis as well as the Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club and Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota.
During the pandemic, we all know, and feel the pain of everything being called off, cancelled, postponed and closed. Most every festival and large get together was cancelled for the last 3 years. Some things have trickled back in slowly, but surely. Some things will never come back after not being able to recover after the last 3 years.
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
Since the pandemic, there is one month that seems to be the time in which St. Cloud Police are focusing on traffic safety more so than any other month. The month that has seen the most traffic stops since 2021 is August. You can go back and see all of...
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
UNDATED (WJON News) --Gas Prices Continue to Rise. Gas Buddy says the upward trend last week is due to continued refinery challenges keeping the supply of gas from rising more substantially. Strong demand in China hasn't been slowed by the surge in new COVID cases there. Also, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Without additional oil, the supply will tighten in the coming weeks ahead which should continue to accelerate prices.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Are used car prices headed for a crash?. ABC News reports the average used car price last month was just under $29,533, down more than $1,600 since April. That leaves many wondering if now is the time to buy, or will the slide continue. Mike...
Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
