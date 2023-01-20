ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

VDACS Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza In Commercial Turkey Operation In Rockingham County

By Virginian Review Staff
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8UIg_0kLMEZCb00

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation. VDACS is working closely with the Virginia Poultry Federation, and USDA APHIS on a joint incident response. State officials quarantined the affected premises and are performing additional surveillance and testing within a 10-kilometer radius around the affected flock. The 25,000 birds on the affected property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. “Poultry is the Commonwealth’s top agricultural commodity and protecting this industry remains our top priority. We will continue to work with the Virginia Poultry Federation, and other industry partners, to ensure strict biosecurity protocols are in place for Virginia poultry producers and poultry products that are shipped in and out of the state,”
said VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie. Anyone involved with poultry production in Virginia, from small backyard non-commercial flocks to large commercial production, should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds and prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Biosecurity information is available at www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources . Additional biosecurity information for backyard flocks can be found at http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov . Since wild birds can be infected with these viruses without appearing sick, people should minimize direct contact with wild birds by using gloves. If contact occurs, wash your hands with soap and water, and change clothing before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds. Hunters should dress game birds in the field whenever possible and practice good biosecurity to prevent any potential disease spread. Hunters can find additional biosecurity information at
https://dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/avian-influenza/ . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public from HPAI H5 infections to be low. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI. While the CDC considers this type of HPAI virus as a low risk to humans, it is a serious threat to poultry farms and owners of backyard flocks. Virginia bird owners should report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office at (804) 692-0601 or at vastatevet@vdacs.virginia.gov .

The post VDACS Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza In Commercial Turkey Operation In Rockingham County appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices

BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
VIRGINIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

End PA wildlife killing contests

It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant

(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an economic incentive deal for a battery plant.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville bakery calls rising egg prices ‘very painful’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Egg prices are soaring in grocery stores, leaving some bakery owners exhausted. “It’s been very painful, and we don’t want to compromise our quality with any substitutions,” Aileen Magnotto said. Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville. “It was just a few...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia

Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
Industrial Distribution

VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection

Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy