First Christian Church To Hold Grief Support Session

A grief support session will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 6:00 P.M. in the Family Life Center of First Christian Church, Covington.

The session, which is open to anyone going through the grief journey, is sponsored by ConnectionsPlus Healthcare + Hospice (the new name of the recently merged Mountain Regional Hospice and Rockbridge Area Hospice).

Bill Gilliland, chaplain and grief/ bereavement counselor with ConnectionsPlus, will facilitate this group time. “We are anxious to offer this continuing area outreach, and we want to emphasize that it is open to all who are enduring the pain and upheaval of death and loss,” Gilliland said. “We are pledging a renewed effort of offering professional care plus empathy to hurting lives.”

The Family Life Center is located at 231 E. Fudge Street with plenty of parking in the rear. More information is available by contacting the ConnectionsPlus local office at 540-862-8820.

