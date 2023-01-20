A note from Gabe Davis' mom may have been just what he needed

ORCHARD PARK - Wide receiver Gabe Davis isn’t afraid to admit that when he first started playing football at the age of 9, he was intimidated by the physicality of the sport and didn’t want to play.

“Scared of contact, everybody looked big with the shoulder pads on,” Davis admitted with a smile the other day after a Bills practice where he stayed on the field an additional 30 minutes or so catching balls off the JUGS machine preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

“I was gonna quit. I went and told my mom I don’t want to play football anymore and that I was gonna quit. And she said, ‘If you quit now you’ll quit the rest of your life and everything that you do when it comes to when you have struggles and whatever you do.’”

So Davis did not quit, and he made it his mission to end up where he is right now - in the NFL, playing for the Bills, and in pursuit of a Super Bowl championship.

“I was 9 years old, so that was the turning point when I was like, ‘Well gotta grind it out,’” he said. “My mom sacrificed everything for us. I don’t know how I thought at 9 years old, ‘Well, I gotta sacrifice everything else for the family, too.’ But that was in my head.”

This all came up because last Sunday, when Davis caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown to help beat the Dolphins in the wild-card round, he revealed that his mother, Alana Davis, had written him a letter which he opened before the game.

Davis had a good regular season for Buffalo, but it’s safe to say it wasn’t the type of season he was hoping for, especially after his explosive, record-setting performance in the divisional round last January against Kansas City when he caught four TD passes.

Alana perhaps recognized that he was a little disappointed and, like moms are known to do, she knew exactly how to support him.

“She had come up to the game, this first playoff game, and wrote me a letter and just took me back to where I came from and the work that it took to get here,” he said. “How blessed I am to be in the position I’m in, and to remember why I’m doing what I’m doing.

“My mom … she always wants me to be humble; be humble and be the person that I am. And she just always continues to remind me of how blessed we are as a family for me to be in this position. I always believed that I was going to be here, I always thought that way. My mom has multiple letters of me writing to her that I’ll be able to retire one day, and I’ll be here and it doesn’t surprise me because I know the work that I put in and my mindset from the jump was getting to this point.”

As the Bills head into the showdown with the Bengals, Davis is going to be a key figure in a game where, one would expect, many points are going to be scored. Cincinnati has dynamic weaponry with quarterback Joe Burrow distributing the ball to receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Joe Mixon.

If the Bills are going to match that firepower, Davis has to take some of the burden off Stefon Diggs and give Josh Allen a viable alternative like he did last week when he had just his second 100-yard game of the season.

“I think it’s huge for an offense anytime you have multiple weapons, and you have multiple guys that you can attack with and the defense has to account for,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “Obviously Stef is one of the best players in the National Football League and an important part of our offense, but I think it helps Stef out a lot when other guys can step up and really make plays around him to alleviate some of that focus as well.”

Here are the key Bengals to watch

▶ QB Joe Burrow: After a slow start to the season, he finished fifth in the NFL with 4,475 yards and was tied with Josh Allen for second with 35 TD passes. Burrow wasn’t great in his last two games, back-to-back victories over the Ravens, but that’s also a very good defense that knows him well. He’s as dangerous as they come in the league.

▶ RB Joe Mixon: Despite missing two games (plus not having the Bills game), Mixon rushed for 814 yards and also had 60 catches for 441 yards with nine total TDs. He had only 56 scrimmage yards in the wild-card victory over the Ravens.

▶ WR Ja’Marr Chase: Burrow threw for only 209 yards Sunday night, but 84 of that went to Chase on nine receptions including a TD. During the season, Chase missed four games with a knee injury but still led the Bengals with 87 catches, 1,046 yards and nine TDs.

▶ WR Tee Higgins: He’s a big, (6-4, 215 pounds) physical player with speed who is a great No. 2 to Chase as he had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven TDs. The Bills did great against the Miami duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but they had Skylar Thompson pitching, not Burrow.

▶ TE Hayden Hurst: A reliable target who caught 76.5% of his 68 targets totaling 52 catches for 414 yards. Exactly half of those catches resulting in first downs because Burrow likes to find him when Chase, Higgins and Tyler Boyd are covered.

▶ DE Trey Hendrickson: The Bengals were not a great sack team this season as they had only 30 in the regular season, but Hendrickson led the way with eight while also racking up 62 total pressures.

▶ DE Sam Hubbard: You all saw what he’s capable of when he returned that fumble 98 yards for a touchdown Sunday for the play that decided the wild-card game. Hubbard had 6.5 sacks and 53 pressures in the regular season.

▶ DT D.J. Reader: The 347-pounder is the prototypical space eating DT who doesn’t pile up big numbers but he’s just a constant menace whose presence makes everyone else’s job on the defense a little easier.

▶ LB Logan Wilson: Led the Bengals with 123 tackles including 83 solo, and he also had 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. PFF had him for just four missed tackles all season which is pretty amazing. Buffalo’s All-Pro, Matt Milano, missed 21.

▶ S Jessie Bates: Not only is he reliable in pass coverage, he’s one of the best tacklers on the team who plays a key role in Cincinnati’s run defense.

▶ CB Mike Hilton: One of the league’s most efficient slot corners, primarily because he’s such a tenacious tackler against the run.

What they said in the locker room

∎ SS Jordan Poyer on Joe Burrow: “I think he just has a very good command of that offense and what he’s able to do. Obviously he has a lot of trust in his receivers, one of the top receiving corps in the NFL. He has a very good understanding of timing and his receivers, their routes and he’s very intelligent. I’ve got a lot of respect for Joe Burrow and what he’s been able to do ever since LSU, even what he’s been able to do since he came into the league, and to see him grow into who he is now.”

∎ QB Josh Allen on the simmering of emotions regarding Damar Hamlin: “I don’t think there’s honestly too much leftover. Obviously, with guys being able to see a little bit of Damar, guys being able to see him, talk with him, I think that kind of alleviates most of that. Not saying that there’s going to be none. I can’t speak for everybody on the team, but again, I think we’re pretty focused right now on just having a good week of preparation and trying to go out there on Sunday and execute.”

∎ C Mitch Morse on whether he’s surprised the Bengals have only 29 sacks: “Yeah, it does. They’re formidable, to say the least. They have some incredible pass rushers, run-stoppers. They play good defense and I think that front seven, if you let them get going, they can really make a difference. So it’ll be a great competitive battle. You watch the film, their guys play with a competitive edge. You hear playing through the whistle so many times, but these guys really seem to thrive doing that, and they get a lot of production by just out-competing their opponent.”

Getting to know … CB Kaiir Elam

In the early days of training camp last summer at St. John Fisher University, the rookie first-round pick’s head was spinning because with practices ramped up way beyond the vibe of OTAs and mini-camp, he was getting a crash course on life in the NFL.

“It’s way better than college, way better than college,” Elam said when he was asked to describe what the first few practices had been like trying to cover the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie. He called all of them, plus Josh Allen, “Elite. So, the timing and getting in and out of your break, like the ball is right there; (there’s no) margin for error. There’s no time for slip ups and late movements and false steps. So, I think that’s really the big difference from college.”

The transition from Florida and the SEC to the Bills and the NFL has been harder than he probably expected, but last week in the wild-card victory over Miami, Elam really stepped up in some big moments and played a key role in the Bills’ victory. His third-quarter interception led to Buffalo’s go-ahead touchdown, and he also broke up a fourth-down pass that killed Miami’s final possession and allowed the Bills to run out the clock.

Elam hasn’t started a game since Week 9 against the Jets and between then and now he missed two with an injury and was a healthy scratch in another when the Bills welcomed Tre’Davious White back to the lineup.

He had been sharing playing time with Dane Jackson, but against Miami, Elam was glued to the bench which was rather surprising. Jackson played every snap until he suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, and Elam came in and played every snap thereafter, 44 in all, the fourth-most he’s had this year.

“He did a great job coming off the bench,” said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “Normally he’s in a rotation and we went in a different direction this ball game and then he came in and came up with some big plays for us. Game-changing plays. It’s really exciting to see and really good for our team and our defense to see him do that.”

With the Bengals coming to town, even if Jackson can play, it’s time to let Elam start, especially given his skills in man coverage which would really come in handy against Cincinnati’s triumvirate of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Here are some things to know about Elam:

Good genes: Elam’s father, Abram, played 104 NFL games with several different teams between 2006-12, and his uncle, Matt Elam, played three years for the Ravens from 2013-16.

Elam’s father, Abram, played 104 NFL games with several different teams between 2006-12, and his uncle, Matt Elam, played three years for the Ravens from 2013-16. Biggest influence: Obviously his father and uncle, but he also counts LeBron James because of how taken he was by the rise to superstardom James had after entering the NBA straight out of high school.

Obviously his father and uncle, but he also counts LeBron James because of how taken he was by the rise to superstardom James had after entering the NBA straight out of high school. Favorite athlete growing up: That said, Elam’s favorite NBA player was actually Kobe Bryant.

That said, Elam’s favorite NBA player was actually Kobe Bryant. Favorite meal: Blackened chicken on a grilled caesar salad.

Blackened chicken on a grilled caesar salad. Pregame ritual: Drink a gallon of water.

Drink a gallon of water. Animal he’d like to be: Alligator which should come as no surprise as he was a Florida Gator.

Alligator which should come as no surprise as he was a Florida Gator. Favorite movie: Black Panthers.

Black Panthers. Favorite TV show: Burn Notice.

Burn Notice. Favorite ice cream flavor: Cake batter.

Cake batter. Dream vacation spot: Bora Bora.

Bora Bora. Favorite musical artist: Kodak Black.

Kodak Black. Little known fact: He was a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs growing up.

Blast from the past: Bills vs. Bengals

In the book my good friend, Vic Carucci, wrote with Fred Smerlas entitled By A Nose, the former Bills nose tackle shared a great story about the aftermath of the first of the two playoff games Buffalo has played against Cincinnati, both games Smerlas played in, both losses.

On the afternoon of Jan. 3, 1982 at Riverfront Stadium, Cincinnati pulled out a 28-21 divisional round victory when Ken Anderson threw a go-ahead 16-yard TD pass to Cris Collinsworth - yes, that Cris Collinsworth - with 10:39 remaining. However, that play is not what long-time Bills fans, and certainly not head coach Chuck Knox, remember about that game.

The Bills were in position to tie the game with just over three minutes to play as Joe Ferguson drove them to a second-and-3 at the Bengals 20. And then, disaster. Roland Hooks was stopped for no gain and Ferguson threw an incompletion to bring up fourth down. The Bills called timeout to discuss their options, and when the ball was snapped, Ferguson hit Lou Piccone for a six-yard gain and an apparent first down.

Instead, the officials came running in waving their arms because it was determined that Ferguson didn’t get the snap off on time and the Bills were called for delay of game. And on fourth-and-8, when Ferguson tried to hit Hooks in the end zone and he overthrew it, that essentially secured the Bengals first postseason victory in their 14-year history.

In Carucci and Smerlas’ book, Smerlas - who loved playing for Knox - recalled visiting the coach’s office the next day and he found him replaying over and over the delay of game penalty. In the camera shot there was the play clock - right in Ferguson’s view as he was barking signals - reaching zero and Knox, in some colorful language, just couldn’t believe Ferguson allowed it to run out.

“We pay (this guy) $600,000 a year and you mean to tell me can’t read a goddamn clock?” Knox said. And as Smerlas stood there without answering, Knox pressed the rewind button on the remote and watched the seconds tick off again - 3, 2, 1, 0. And then he repeated the same thing, probably many times after Smerlas decided it probably wasn’t a good time to have a conversation and he left the coach to his misery.

