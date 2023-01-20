ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYTV

Len Rome’s Local Health: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

WYTV
WYTV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zL7aa_0kLMB1LL00

(WYTV) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says doctors find maybe 10,000 to 12,000 cases a year and 4,000 to 5,000 women die from it.

Cervical cancer is diagnosed through tissue sampling. Doctors recommend screenings start at 21 years of age. Then, depending on age and the type of test, screenings generally are set for every three to five years.

“Early cervical cancer, there aren’t really many signs or symptoms. And so, screening plays a very important role and be being able to pick it up early and therefore have treatment and better outcomes,” said Dr. Olivia Cardenas-Trowers in urogynecology at the Mayo Clinic.

If the cervical cancer grows, the symptoms may include abnormal bleeding, bleeding after menopause, and pain in general.

If you have a human papilloma virus infection, that can increase your risk. A vaccine can prevent that.

There is a vaccine for HPV that can be given as early as nine years old and up to 45 years old.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer

A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Healthline

Is Lung Cancer Curable?

Lung cancer is often curable if caught while still contained in your lung. Lung cancer that has spread beyond your lung isn’t usually considered curable. estimates that there were approximately 236,740 new lung cancer cases in the United States in 2022. About. of the people with lung cancer have...
Healthline

Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook

Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
MedicalXpress

Dangers of late cervical cancer diagnosis in women of color

In the past decade, nearly one-third of cervical cancer cases in the U.S. resulted in death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Women of color, particularly Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black women, are more likely to be diagnosed and die of cervical cancer compared to white women in the U.S.—not because of genetics, but inequalities in health care access.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?

Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
scitechdaily.com

Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease

CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
CBS New York

How to have a healthy gut microbiome

NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
brytfmonline.com

What are the symptoms of high cholesterol? 6 foods that raise cholesterol

The cholesterol It is known to be a substance similar to fat circulating in the bloodstream, which is mainly produced by it liver. Moreover, this state when you reach a high level It can be very harmful to Health. It should be noted that it is a silent disease, that is, the patient does not notice its initial stages.
Medical News Today

What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?

People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
WYTV

WYTV

Houston, TX
153
Followers
173
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Youngstown's local news leader.

 https://www.wytv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy