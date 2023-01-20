ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCSD Spelling Bee back in-person for first time since pandemic

By Kevon Dupree
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) students from across the district competed in Thursday’s spelling bee, and both the district and the students were excited to have it back in person.

Charleston County’s best spellers are competing face-to-face once again after the district’s last few competitions were held virtually.

“Due to the pandemic,” Jerome Davis, CCSD’s director of curriculum and instruction, said, “we were not able to have it in-person, so we had to, of course like many other districts, we had to seek other creative avenues to do it virtually in order to have someone participate in the spelling bee.”

Davis it’s special to have the stage filled with bright elementary and middle school students again, and see their families in the audience cheering them on.

“We get to see all of our communities come together to see what our students have learned,” he said, “and what they do best; showcase their amazing talents. As well as to let us see how creative they are and thoughtful they are, and intelligent as it relates to them being able to spell works that I may not be able to spell.”

One student tackling those tough words is Makayla Strawn. Her father, Nathan, says he’s proud of all she’s accomplished up to this point.

“Oldest daughter and dear to my heart,” Nathan Strawn said. “She went to North Charleston, so it’s an amazing experience for her.”

He says competitions like this, no matter the outcome, are great for the students and great for Charleston County.

“It’s a fun event where it’s the best of the best going through it,” Strawn said. “Everyone has a good time watching and celebrating. It’s a good way for the community to get together.”

The top 10 finalists from Thursday’s competition advance to the regional spelling bee in March.

