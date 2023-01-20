Gerry T. Smith Sr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 24th at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard and Rev. Daniel Melton. Interment, with Masonic Rites, will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 23rd at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. The memorial service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO