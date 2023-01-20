Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 21, 22 & 23
Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Walter House, Beaufort. Walter Perry House,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Gerry Smith Sr., 78; service held
Gerry T. Smith Sr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 24th at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard and Rev. Daniel Melton. Interment, with Masonic Rites, will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 23rd at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. The memorial service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Mayo,70; service Jan. 29
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior. He will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
carolinacoastonline.com
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Morehead City
Finding For the top quality hotel listing in the Morehead City region, you are in the right area. I’ve discussed on this article the top quality hotel listing these are physically situated in the Morehead City. Also, a direction map link from your area, and average people ratings, Support...
WITN
UPDATE: Eastern Carolina city sees second sewage spill in seven days
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in a week, one Eastern Carolina city had a major sewage spill at the same location. Thousands of gallons of sewage flowed behind homes on Salem Court and Creekbridge Court. Havelock originally said 27,500 gallons of sewage got into Slocum Creek on...
Morehead City Dollar General closed for repairs after vehicle crashes into it
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A business in Morehead City will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle crashed into it Monday. Dollar General, located at 3017 Bridges St., was damaged when police said the driver of a vehicle slammed into the building. It created a large hole in the building and […]
WITN
Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer remains in critical condition at a burn center after Friday’s fire that destroyed part of the Beaufort County business. Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. Friday to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro town manager may retire
SWANSBORO - In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year. However, according to information from two town officials, Webb might be reconsidering. In her letter, Webb said her last day would be June 27.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lisa Dickmann, 57; incomplete
Lisa Ann Dickmann, 57, of Newport, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Dog that survived fatal house fire continues to improve
CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to improve as it’s cared for by Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during a fire that killed two people...
newbernnow.com
Former Elected Officials Appointed to New Bern Housing Authority Board — Recap of Jan. 17 Meeting
Mayor Jeffery Odham filled two vacancies on the New Bern Housing Authority Board. Former Mayor Dana Outlaw was appointed to the third seat with the term expiring on Dec. 21, 2024. Former Alderman Sabrina Bengel was appointed to the second seat with the term expiring on Dec. 21, 2027. The...
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
WNCT
Be Our Guest: Halftime Pub & Grub
Join Meghan in New Bern at Halftime Pub & Grub as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal!. Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!
carolinacoastonline.com
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
wcti12.com
Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
carolinacoastonline.com
Bottlenose Dolphin found stranded on Atlantic Beach
A bottlenose dolphin was found stranded at Atlantic Beach on Wednesday. The 8-foot 6-inch male dolphin was dead when N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Biologist Dr. Vicky Thayer and Professor Dr. Craig Harms arrived at the beach. After finishing a brief evaluation on the beach, scientists say the dolphin was...
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cancelling cable TV
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, I was very happy as I went to Spectrum Cable Co in Morehead City, NC to tell them to cancel my cable TV as I was tired of them continually raising the monthly rates plus adding additional charges to the account which you could not understand as they do not wish for you to comprehend their billing practices.
Comments / 0