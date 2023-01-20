Mock Draft Roundup: Myles Murphy Emerges as Lions Target

Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy emerges as most popular pick for Detroit Lions with No. 6 overall selection.

It's time for another SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy has emerged as the most popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 6 overall selection.

Let’s explore now who the draft pundits believe the Lions are selecting in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 6 pick.

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling) ; FantasyPros (Matthew Jones)

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Gonzalez is currently being picked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Joe Broback)

As Broback pens,

"Detroit is another team potentially satisfied with their quarterback short term, so they look at other positions in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft. The offense received a jolt when Jameson Williams joined the team for the first time, and his presence created instant flexibility with this pick. With Jeff Okudah already on the roster, cornerback has at least one star. Adding Christian Gonzalez gives them the potential to have another. At 6’2″, 200 pounds, he brings good size to the Lions’ defense, and his growth over the last year gives fans plenty of excitement."

Running back Bijan Robinson, Texas

Robinson is presently being picked by the following:

Walter Football (Charlie Campbell)

As Campbell pens,

"Under general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have taken elite talents and not reached for need. Hence, I could see them taking the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft, like Robinson. D'Andre Swift is a talented back, but he is incapable of staying healthy and handling a big work load. Swift is definitely not worthy of a big extension. Jamaal Williams is also an impending free agent. Even if Williams is re-signed, he is more of a solid No. 2 and not a dynamic game changer. Jared Goff helped guide the Rams to the Super Bowl thanks to a dominant running game with Todd Gurley and a good defense. Robinson is a running back who has the potential to become a Lions legend that reminds their fanbase of the Barry Sanders days."

Quarterback Anthony Richardson, Florida

Richardson is currently being mocked by the following:

SI NFL Draft Bible* ; *signifies a trade

Cornerback Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo is presently being picked by the following:

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole)

As Stackpole writes,

"The Lions defense played much better the second half of the season, but it still needs more upgrades if it's going to become a consistent contender in the NFC North. Kelee Ringo's size, length and speed overshadow his lackluster interception total (four the past two seasons), although he did combined for 15 pass breakups in that span."

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon is presently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Defensive lineman Myles Murphy, Clemson

Murphy is presently being picked by the following:

Draft Countdown (Brad Menendez) ; CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) ; CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Wilson is currently being mocked by the following:

Walter Football (Walter Cherepinsky) ; Tankathon

EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

Anderson is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez)

As Sanchez opines,

"The Lions as an entire organization has made huge strides in the right direction, and they were essentially one game away from making the playoffs. This change happened with the Lions overturning this roster with players who are talented, high character, and have a genuine passion for the game of football. Will Anderson Jr. embodies all of those characteristics. This is a no-brainer pick, as they didn’t think Anderson Jr. would be available at this spot."

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft analysts have projected for Detroit at No. 18.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon is presently being mocked by the following:

Walter Football (Charlie Campbell) ; The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez)

Tight end Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Mayer is currently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee is presently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole)

Cornerback Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)

As Cummings writes,

"The Lions have enough to not force the issue on the boundary at cornerback. But none of their current options outside of Jeff Okudah should preclude them from taking a size-speed phenom like Kelee Ringo if he’s there at 18th overall. Ringo and Okudah would form one of the most physical CB duos on the circuit, and Ringo’s tools can overwhelm."

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

To'o To'o is presently being mocked by the following:

NFL Draft Bible

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Simpson is currently being picked by the following:

Draft Countdown (Brad Menendez) ; Pro Football Network (Joe Broback)

As Broback opines,

"Detroit’s defense is full of exciting players that play the game with good energy. So, it’s hard for me to pass on a player that would fit in well with that group. Trenton Simpson’s an athletic playmaker at linebacker, and his ability to make plays all over the field puts him in a great position to improve this defense."

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Gonzalez is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling) ; CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) ; CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) ; FantasyPros (Matthew Jones)

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Porter is currently being selected by the following:

Walter Football (Walter Cherepinsky)

Cornerback Cam Smith, South Carolina

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

Tankathon