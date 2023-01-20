Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
musictimes.com
Drake New Album 2023: Rapper Dropping Next Project Immediately After Last Year’s Success?
Over the past 15 years, Drake never failed to deliver hit songs that the public have loved and adored over the span of his career. Recently, he gave fans a trip to memory lane during a special concert and even teased about a potential album coming in the next few months.
My Little Peanut Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
I honestly can't believe I didn't know any of this.
Robin Wright Bonds With Daughter Dylan Penn, 31, On Outing After 2 Reunions With Ex Sean
Mother-daughter day! Robin Wright and her daughter Dylan Penn were seen getting lunch and going for a stroll through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 22. The mom, 56, and daughter, 31, pair were all smiles as they were seen walking after spending some time at a nail salon together. They were all smiles as they got some quality time in.
19 Moments I Absolutely Loved In "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Who knew Benoit Blanc was such a treasure.
Noah Schnapp Is Going Viral After Someone Discovered His Senior Yearbook Quote, And My High School Never Would Have Allowed That
That's one way to be remembered.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos plot leak reveals everything that happens in the Disney Plus show
Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) was a breakout character in WandaVision, with fans loving Hahn’s performance as one of the show’s main villains. We say villains, plural, because Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is also a bad guy, as much as fans hate to accept her descent into evil throughout WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness. Since Agatha was so amazing, Marvel decided to create a Disney Plus TV show around the character: Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym
Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
musictimes.com
Drake Hints Summer Tour with 21 Savage-Leaks Confirmed?
Drake is going to have his hands and schedule pretty packed this year because he just listed down everything he's got lined up: new music and a tour. According to reports, Drake fans were caught off guard when a Twitter account, OnThinIce, revealed leaks of the Canadian rapper's rumored upcoming tour.
musictimes.com
Chrisean Rock Pregnant But Blueface Wants To Confirm If He's The Father
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are one of the most popular couples in the hip-hop scene. But their popularity isn't always something to be modeled after, as they are considered by many as a messy one. According to TMZ, Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean, dropped the biggest baby bombshell on Instagram this past...
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Brandie Carlisle New Music Video Branded ‘Awful’ Amid Release
Many fans became nostalgic as some of the legendary singers of the 80s including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Belinda Carlisle teamed up with Diane Warren for a new song; however, not everyone was pleased with the music video. According to Live For Live Music, the...
musictimes.com
Silento Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Where is the 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' Rapper, Jailed For Murder?
Silento is an American rapper with a net worth of $1.5 million. We are sure he could have grown this more had his early success been sustained. The 25-years-old rapper has witnessed a massive 360 in his life and career in 2020. In January 1998, Silento was born in Atlanta,...
musictimes.com
Pink Floyd Drops 'Dark Side of the Moon' Anniversary Edition, New Logo Gets Flak-Here's Why
Pink Floyd released "The Dark Side of the Moon" in 1973, and they're going to celebrate its 50th anniversary by releasing a new deluxe box set. The band announced the exciting news through social media with the tagline, "50 years in a heartbeat." To give the album a fresh look,...
musictimes.com
James Hetfield Reveals True Meaning of Metallica's New Song 'Screaming Suicide'
Metallica's James Hetfield confirmed the true meaning of their upcoming LP's song, "Screaming Suicide." One of the biggest rock bands in history is set to come back with its 11th studio album, "72 Seasons." Confirmed on Nov. 28 through the single "Lux Æterna," Metallica has been hyping fans about the album as it revealed that the band would release its full version on April 14 through Blackened Recordings.
musictimes.com
David Crosby Net Worth 2023: Why Singer Struggled Financially Despite Fruitful Career Revealed
David Crosby's net worth was impacted by several issues in the years leading to his death. Crosby's family announced his passing Thursday. The 81-year-old crooner reportedly died after a long illness, but his bereaved loved ones did not share further details about it. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife...
musictimes.com
David Crosby Heartbreak: Singer Admitted He Still Loves THIS Person Before His Death
David Crosby once said he still loved his ex-girlfriend, who is actually a renowned singer. Crosby's past drug use resurfaced after his recent passing. His wife, Jan Dance, confirmed his death in a statement to Variety, saying the singer died Wednesday night. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and...
musictimes.com
'Shirt', 'Flowers,' and 2010's 'Mine': SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift Songs to Chill Out Over the Weekend
"Shirt"-SZA "Shirt" is SZA's single from her Billboard Hot 200 number one album, "SOS." "Shirt" talks about an unrequited love with a romantic interest in general. SZA angles the similarity of her tears as she cries over this love interest as pouring like blood, and in turn, leaves blood stains on her 'shirt.' If the man or woman you have an eye on doesn't reciprocate the romantic love you have for them, then, you'll definitely relate to SZA!
