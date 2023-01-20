Taylor Swift NEW Song Release Date: Singer’s Next Project Dropping Amid ‘Speak Now’ Re-release Rumors?

Read full article on original website
From SZA to Taylor Swift, All the Artists Going on Tour in 2023
When it comes to music, 2022 went out with a bang, especially after years of uncertainty in the music industry amid the COVID pandemic. Along with incredible, critically acclaimed releases from artists like Harry Styles ("Harry's House"), Beyoncé ("Renaissance"), The Weeknd ("Dawn FM"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"), and SZA ("SOS"), the year was also filled with showstopping tours. Elton John, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo were just some of the artists who dominated 2022 with national and international shows.
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Expected To Debut at Hot 100 #1, Trumps SZA's Kill Bill' Hopes?
Miley Cyrus is staging her biggest chart comeback ever with her latest new single, "Flowers." The track is the lead single of her upcoming new album, which will be released this March - "Endless Summer Vacation." "Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus' latest album, marks her first project from her new...
musictimes.com
Drake New Album 2023: Rapper Dropping Next Project Immediately After Last Year’s Success?
Over the past 15 years, Drake never failed to deliver hit songs that the public have loved and adored over the span of his career. Recently, he gave fans a trip to memory lane during a special concert and even teased about a potential album coming in the next few months.
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
Hootie & the Blowfish Had to Pay Up Because ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ Was So Similar to Bob Dylan Songs
Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker said "Only Wanna Be with You" took lyrics from one of Bob Dylan's classic songs.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert
Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.” Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Kelly Clarkson Somehow Made Joji’s Emotional Ballad ‘Glimpse of Us’ Even More Heartbreaking
“Glimpse of Us,” Joji’s heartbreaking ballad about the one that got away, was sad enough on its own. Now, Kelly Clarkson has managed to take whatever was left of all the broken hearts and grind the pieces into dust with her latest Kellyoke cover on the Kelly Clarkson show. Backed by two accompanying pianists, Clarkson transformed Joji’s restrained piano ballad with a soulful performance capitalizing on the full extent of her range. The singer and host cut the song down by nearly half from its original four-minute run time, trimming the earlier choruses but returning to them in full...
George Jones On Pop Country In 2009: “They Need To Find Their Own Title, Because They’re Definitely Not Traditional Country Music”
When it comes to traditional country music, George Jones is about as country as you can get. Obviously country music has changed a lot since George Jones was cranking out hit after hit over his staggering 50-plus year career – and for the most part, it hasn’t been for the better. Now of course the debate around what’s “country” and what’s “pop” has always been around, going back as far as the “Nashville sound” of the ’50s and ’60s, the […] The post George Jones On Pop Country In 2009: “They Need To Find Their Own Title, Because They’re Definitely Not Traditional Country Music” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Tommy Emmanuel pay tribute to Jeff Beck with a heartfelt acoustic fingerstyle performance of Cause We've Ended As Lovers
The Australian acoustic maestro honored the late guitar legend during his recent set at Kentucky's Lexington Opera House. Tommy Emmanuel paid tribute to late electric guitar legend Jeff Beck at his January 11 show at the Lexington Opera House in Kentucky, performing a rendition of Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers, a Stevie Wonder song famously covered by Beck on his 1975 album, Blow By Blow.
NME
Kim Petras shares pulsing new track ‘brrr’
Kim Petras has released a new single, ‘brrr’ – check it out below. The track is the artist’s first new song since November’s ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’, with more new music reportedly planned to come throughout 2023. Petras describes the industrial-inspired pop...
Shakira Fans Are Convinced Singer Found Out Ex Was Cheating Because Her Favorite Jam Was Eaten
Fans are buzzing about Shakira's new breakup track, which is seemingly about ex Gerard Pique. The unconfirmed rumors are especially fascinating to fans because online theories about how the singer discovered Pique was allegedly cheating all point to a jar of strawberry jam. The jam theory originated in the South...
Who Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat on Miley Cyrus With? There’s a Wild Theory It Was Jennifer Lawrence
After the video clip for her self-love anthem “Flowers” debuted, the cryptic lyrics referencing her relationship breakdown have had people speculating about who Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with—and there’s a wild theory that it was Jennifer Lawrence. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019 after years of being on-again and off-again dating back to 2009. There were always rumors Hemsworth had been unfaithful throughout their relationship, but Cyrus denied infidelity at the time. In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed....
A Taylor Swift Breakup-Themed Pop-Up Is Opening For Valentine's Day
Are you ready for it, Swifties? Are you ready for Valentine's Day, that is? If you're single, then the holiday is probably not your favorite day of the year (although, it is a great excuse to eat chocolate and watch a rom-com). According to Statista, Valentine's Day raked in close to $24 billion in 2022 alone. Contrary to popular belief, being single doesn't mean you can't participate in the money-spending holiday, especially when fruity drinks and Taylor Swift's music is involved.
