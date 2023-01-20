ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sam Smith Joined by Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Two UNFORGETTABLE Saturday Night Live Performances: Watch Them Here!

Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and they were joined by a few guests of their own. This Saturday night's episode of the ever-iconic late night sketch show was unforgettable. Aubrey Plaza hosted an absolutely hilarious evening. Sam Smith joined her as the musical guest. The singer has been topping the charts for some time now. With the talents of these two alone, we knew that it was going to be an excellent night. To make the night even better, some other exceptional talents made an appearance on the night.
Lisa Marie Presley's Death Exploited for an Agenda? [Details]

In an Instagram post from January 13, the singer Lisa Marie Presley's recent death is talked about, and a screenshot of a 2022 Facebook post about the COVID-19 vaccine is also included in this post to somehow relate the singer's death to it. "The idea of having a normal life...
Regé-Jean Page Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, and Being Part of a Musical Duo

Happy Birthday Rege-Jean Page! A handful knows this - the "Bridgerton" actor is also a singer!. Regé-Jean Page is an English actor. He is known for his breakout role in the first series of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, for which he won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Regé-Jean Page has stolen the hearts of viewers everywhere. The U.K.-born talent has a promising career ahead, and his net worth proves it! Regé-Jean is worth an estimated $1.5 million, according to multiple outlets.
iHeart Music Award Predictions: This is Who We Think Will Go Home With the Win! (PART 2!)

We are inching closer and closer to the announcement of this year's iHeart Music Award winners, and we are locking in our predictions. People everywhere are getting excited about this year's iHeart Music Awards. This was a year filled with some excellent music, which means each category is filled with incredibly stiff competition. Each nomination is incredibly well deserved. It is nearly impossible to figure out who will be walking away with a new accolade. That doesn't mean we won't try to figure it out.
Did Ozzy Osbourne Bite REAL Bat During 1982 Tour? Shocking Turn of Events Finally Revealed

More details about Ozzy Osbourne's bat-biting incident have been revealed decades after it happened. On Jan. 20, 1982, Osbourne shocked his fans when he bit a bat during his Diary of a Madman Tour at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, now Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. At that time, a fan threw a bat on stage, and he thought it was a fake rubber bat.
Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Meaning Explained: Music Video Illuminates 'Taboo' Topic?

Metallica just released their latest new song, "Screaming Suicide," from their 11th album, "72 Seasons." The song "Screaming Suicide" was released on Jan. 20, 2023, and is the second single from the band's newest album. Like many songs from Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" packs a very important meaning from the band...
David Crosby Heartbreak: Singer Admitted He Still Loved THIS Person Before His Death

David Crosby once said he still loved his ex-girlfriend, who is actually a renowned singer. Crosby's past drug use resurfaced after his recent passing. His wife, Jan Dance, confirmed his death in a statement to Variety, saying the singer died Wednesday night. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and...
Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi On 'Flowers' Fan Theories: 'Was That On Purpose?'

Miley Cyrus entered a new era in her career, and everyone is loving it-after all, it was thanks to her sneakiness that she is now back on top of the music charts. The "Wrecking Ball" singer dropped "Flowers" last Jan. 13, which also happens to be the birthday of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. This move along has spurred fans into overdrive, churning out as many theories as they could.
Dolly Parton NEW Album: Country Legend Collaborating With Cher on Upcoming Project?

Dolly Parton's career continue to thrive despite being in the industry for decades and it appears that she will be collaborating with more musicians on her upcoming rock album as she revealed in a recent interview. The country legend recently appeared on "The Rachel Ray Show" to promote her limited-edition...

