Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and they were joined by a few guests of their own. This Saturday night's episode of the ever-iconic late night sketch show was unforgettable. Aubrey Plaza hosted an absolutely hilarious evening. Sam Smith joined her as the musical guest. The singer has been topping the charts for some time now. With the talents of these two alone, we knew that it was going to be an excellent night. To make the night even better, some other exceptional talents made an appearance on the night.

1 DAY AGO