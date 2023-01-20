Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Silento Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Where is the 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' Rapper, Jailed For Murder?
Silento is an American rapper with a net worth of $1.5 million. We are sure he could have grown this more had his early success been sustained. The 25-years-old rapper has witnessed a massive 360 in his life and career in 2020. In January 1998, Silento was born in Atlanta,...
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
musictimes.com
Regé-Jean Page Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, and Being Part of a Musical Duo
Happy Birthday Rege-Jean Page! A handful knows this - the "Bridgerton" actor is also a singer!. Regé-Jean Page is an English actor. He is known for his breakout role in the first series of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, for which he won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Regé-Jean Page has stolen the hearts of viewers everywhere. The U.K.-born talent has a promising career ahead, and his net worth proves it! Regé-Jean is worth an estimated $1.5 million, according to multiple outlets.
musictimes.com
Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Meaning Explained: Music Video Illuminates 'Taboo' Topic?
Metallica just released their latest new song, "Screaming Suicide," from their 11th album, "72 Seasons." The song "Screaming Suicide" was released on Jan. 20, 2023, and is the second single from the band's newest album. Like many songs from Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" packs a very important meaning from the band...
musictimes.com
Sam Smith Finally Weighs in Whether They're Adele or Not: 'I'm Just in Drag Right Now!'
Have you ever seen Sam Smith and Adele in the same room?. Sam Smith finally addressed the fan theories and rumors surrounding themself and Adele, with the biggest question being: is he really just Adele in drag?. During his appearance at actress Drew Barrymore's show, the "I'm Not The Only...
musictimes.com
Stevie Nicks US Concerts 2023 Happening Apart From Co-Headlining Tour With Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks is making a stage comeback this 2023. Regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in the rock genre, Nicks is making her way back to the stage this coming Spring of 2023, Rolling Stone reports. Nicks is starting her tour this coming March at the Climate Pledge Arena...
musictimes.com
Drake New Album 2023: Rapper Dropping Next Project Immediately After Last Year’s Success?
Over the past 15 years, Drake never failed to deliver hit songs that the public have loved and adored over the span of his career. Recently, he gave fans a trip to memory lane during a special concert and even teased about a potential album coming in the next few months.
musictimes.com
Sam Smith Joined by Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Two UNFORGETTABLE Saturday Night Live Performances: Watch Them Here!
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and they were joined by a few guests of their own. This Saturday night's episode of the ever-iconic late night sketch show was unforgettable. Aubrey Plaza hosted an absolutely hilarious evening. Sam Smith joined her as the musical guest. The singer has been topping the charts for some time now. With the talents of these two alone, we knew that it was going to be an excellent night. To make the night even better, some other exceptional talents made an appearance on the night.
musictimes.com
iHeart Music Award Predictions: This is Who We Think Will Go Home With the Win! (PART 2!)
We are inching closer and closer to the announcement of this year's iHeart Music Award winners, and we are locking in our predictions. People everywhere are getting excited about this year's iHeart Music Awards. This was a year filled with some excellent music, which means each category is filled with incredibly stiff competition. Each nomination is incredibly well deserved. It is nearly impossible to figure out who will be walking away with a new accolade. That doesn't mean we won't try to figure it out.
musictimes.com
James Hetfield Reveals True Meaning of Metallica's New Song 'Screaming Suicide'
Metallica's James Hetfield confirmed the true meaning of their upcoming LP's song, "Screaming Suicide." One of the biggest rock bands in history is set to come back with its 11th studio album, "72 Seasons." Confirmed on Nov. 28 through the single "Lux Æterna," Metallica has been hyping fans about the album as it revealed that the band would release its full version on April 14 through Blackened Recordings.
musictimes.com
David Crosby 'Was Not Dying': Singer Working on Summer Tour, New Album Until the Week He Died
David Crosby may have suffered from an illness prior to his death, but his collaborators can attest to how hardworking he was because the legendary singer was reportedly planning to go on a major tour this summer and even working on a new album until the week he passed away.
musictimes.com
Did Ozzy Osbourne Bite REAL Bat During 1982 Tour? Shocking Turn of Events Finally Revealed
More details about Ozzy Osbourne's bat-biting incident have been revealed decades after it happened. On Jan. 20, 1982, Osbourne shocked his fans when he bit a bat during his Diary of a Madman Tour at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, now Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. At that time, a fan threw a bat on stage, and he thought it was a fake rubber bat.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Death Exploited for an Agenda? [Details]
In an Instagram post from January 13, the singer Lisa Marie Presley's recent death is talked about, and a screenshot of a 2022 Facebook post about the COVID-19 vaccine is also included in this post to somehow relate the singer's death to it. "The idea of having a normal life...
musictimes.com
Drake Hints Summer Tour with 21 Savage-Leaks Confirmed?
Drake is going to have his hands and schedule pretty packed this year because he just listed down everything he's got lined up: new music and a tour. According to reports, Drake fans were caught off guard when a Twitter account, OnThinIce, revealed leaks of the Canadian rapper's rumored upcoming tour.
musictimes.com
Cruel World Festival 2023 Unveils Headliners Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets + Tickets, Venue, More
Cruel World Festival 2023 is coming, and the tickets will be selling like hotcakes with their star-studded, stellar headliners and lineup. The one-day festival will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on May 20, and it will be a special event for some fans who are anticipating the return of a certain British singer.
musictimes.com
David Crosby Once Hated the Punk Rock Genre; Singer’s Old Tweets Resurface Amid Death
It's been a few days since David Crosby passed away and many fans are still paying tribute and remembering him on different platforms of social media. However, since his name has been making rounds, there have been several tweets of him from the past that resurfaced where he seemed to have criticized another genre.
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton NEW Album: Country Legend Collaborating With Cher on Upcoming Project?
Dolly Parton's career continue to thrive despite being in the industry for decades and it appears that she will be collaborating with more musicians on her upcoming rock album as she revealed in a recent interview. The country legend recently appeared on "The Rachel Ray Show" to promote her limited-edition...
musictimes.com
Gunna Raps About Prison? Rapper Unveils First Song 'Brodies' With Ufo361 After Release [LISTEN]
It has been a month since Gunna was released from prison, and he's trying his hardest to carry on with his life as a rapper-which might prove to be a little bit difficult given that he's charged with felony charges and half the hip-hop community kinda hates him. So the...
Comments / 0