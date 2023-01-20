ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas Reveal Funny Details from Their Proposals

The Jonas Brothers relived some of the greatest and most nerve-racking moments of each of their lives in a new interview. During a talk with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas recalled the way they proposed to their respective wives, and revealed funny details from the moments.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough

Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
extratv

Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower

Kaley Cuoco, 37, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, celebrated their baby girl over the weekend with a huge baby shower bash… that included Brad Pitt!. Kaley shared a series of photos from the special night, which took place at a horse ranch, writing, “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.”
Albia Newspapers

Josh Duhamel hospitalised the night before his wedding

Josh Duhamel had to go to the hospital on the night before his wedding. The 50-year-old actor - who tied the knot with Audra Mari last year - stars in new romcom 'Shotgun Wedding' alongside pop star Jennifer Lopez, 53, about a couple whose wedding goes awry but admitted that his real-life ceremony was almost as "eventful" as his fictional one because he needed medical attention.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
ETOnline.com

Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
People

Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Sultry Music Video with Pregnant Girlfriend

The bachata artist, who is known for keeping his personal life private, gave fans a glimpse of his pregnant girlfriend in his latest music video for "Solo Conmigo" Romeo Santos is sharing a rare glimpse of his longtime partner — and their baby on the way! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer released a sultry music video for the song "Solo Conmigo," in which he embraces his partner's pregnant belly, covered only by a sheer cloth, as he sings about their intimate and judgement-free connection. The song, from Santos' 2022...

