Read full article on original website
Related
Priyanka Chopra poses with her daughter Malti Marie for British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra was joined by her daughter for her stunning cover shoot for British Vogue's February 2023 issue.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Why Surrogacy Was A "Necessary" Step
Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on her journey to motherhood. The Quantico alum got candid about using a surrogate to welcome daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas last year, explaining how...
Popculture
Priyanka Chopra Used a Surrogate to Welcome Her Baby, and Now She's Responding to the Critics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the proud parents of a baby girl, Malti. They welcomed their first child via surrogate in January 2022. In a new interview with British Vogue, Chopra addressed the criticism that she's faced after using a surrogate to welcome her child into the world. When...
Harper's Bazaar
Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas Reveal Funny Details from Their Proposals
The Jonas Brothers relived some of the greatest and most nerve-racking moments of each of their lives in a new interview. During a talk with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas recalled the way they proposed to their respective wives, and revealed funny details from the moments.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's Tropical Babymoon
Watch: Inside Keke Palmer's Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson. Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset heading into her new chapter. "Happy new year," she captioned the...
Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Hilary Swank Says Being Pregnant Has Given Her a "Newfound Respect" For Women's Bodies
Hilary Swank is now in her third trimester with twins, and it has certainly shifted how she thinks about pregnancy — specifically the miracle of the human body and the food needed to power it. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness," she said on...
Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower
Kaley Cuoco, 37, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, celebrated their baby girl over the weekend with a huge baby shower bash… that included Brad Pitt!. Kaley shared a series of photos from the special night, which took place at a horse ranch, writing, “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.”
Albia Newspapers
Josh Duhamel hospitalised the night before his wedding
Josh Duhamel had to go to the hospital on the night before his wedding. The 50-year-old actor - who tied the knot with Audra Mari last year - stars in new romcom 'Shotgun Wedding' alongside pop star Jennifer Lopez, 53, about a couple whose wedding goes awry but admitted that his real-life ceremony was almost as "eventful" as his fictional one because he needed medical attention.
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Enjoy a Casual Family Day in New Snaps on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra shared family snaps taken on a relaxing getaway to Malibu on Instagram. In the pics, she is enjoying a fun day on the beach with her baby girl Malti and her husband, Nick Jonas.
Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Sultry Music Video with Pregnant Girlfriend
The bachata artist, who is known for keeping his personal life private, gave fans a glimpse of his pregnant girlfriend in his latest music video for "Solo Conmigo" Romeo Santos is sharing a rare glimpse of his longtime partner — and their baby on the way! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer released a sultry music video for the song "Solo Conmigo," in which he embraces his partner's pregnant belly, covered only by a sheer cloth, as he sings about their intimate and judgement-free connection. The song, from Santos' 2022...
Comments / 0