Summer 2023 internships available at UMN Extension

Each summer, University of Minnesota Extension welcomes undergraduate students interested in crops, livestock, horticulture, small farms/local foods, natural resources or communicating science to gain experience through internships.

In this paid internship program, interns work closely with Extension educators to learn how Extension translates science-based knowledge for use across Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota Extension summer program gives students a season to learn with educators and communities. The three main components of the internship are completing Extension educator-selected project(s); networking with other interns, educators and specialists in Extension; and learning about the people who work together to achieve Extension’s mission.

The internships are held each summer for 10 to 12 weeks. Applications are now open for summer 2023. Internships are full time, but there is flexibility based on interns’ school schedules. There are several locations throughout Minnesota, including Stearns and Benton counties.

Through an internship in Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Sherburne counties, the selected intern will have the opportunity to work with four local Extension educators on a variety of projects to gain an in-depth understanding of the many aspects of county-based Extension work.

Deliverables include:

• Write weekly newspaper articles and participate in monthly radio shows.

• Assist with data collection for on-farm research trials and field days.

• Provide technical assistance on farm and in the office to Extension stakeholders.

• Work with Extension Master Gardener volunteers on summer programming.

• Help coordinate events including but not limited to plant sales, breakfast on the farm, county fair activities and field days.

• Participate in the creation of multimedia projects including video creation, podcasts, digital marketing and more.

• Other projects as assigned to meet the learning objectives of the intern.

To apply for one of the summer internship opportunities available through Extension undergraduate students must complete the online application at z.umn.edu/AFNRintern.

Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.

Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.