WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Rescheduled in Shreveport
The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold its rescheduled seatbelt checkpoint from last week Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location in Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write...
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Shooting from Vehicle
A Shreveport man was arrested after firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute. On Monday, January 23, at 2:43 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Sheriff's patrol deputies contacted all parties involved, found evidence of gunfire, and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana
A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Lake Charles American Press
State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges
A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?
Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death
A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms
Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?
I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
Shreveport Police Seeking Wyngate Homicide Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
Louisiana, Is Your Biggest Driving Pet Peeve One Of These?
If we're all being honest, there is at least one driver, or type of driver, that each of us hates to see on the road. The craziest part is that we don't all hate the same driver. Some people can tolerate a driver who is obviously texting while driving and yet that's the person I'm praying will be caught by police before someone gets seriously hurt.
What Texas Building Made Top 10 Ugliest Buildings List?
I have often opined on my perception that buildings today, or even in the last 50 years, don't have any character anymore. Today's buildings seem to be designed strictly for utilitarian purposes, as opposed to providing any architectural beauty or creative atmosphere. If you pay attention while driving through downtown...
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
