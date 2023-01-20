ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills vs. Bengals: 'Laughs & Giggles' is Higgins' Hope with Hamlin

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

"I'm pretty sure we're just going to laugh, chop it up, laughs and giggles, and just going to be happy to see him," said the Bengals' Tee Higgins, who hopes to visit with the Bills' Damar Hamlin this playoff weekend.

"Laughs and giggles.''

And isn't it amazing - for both Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin - that such a statement, such a wish, can be part of the upcoming playoff weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals will play at the Buffalo Bills three weeks after Hamlin's near-death episode in Cincy on "Monday Night Football''?

"I'm pretty sure we're just going to laugh, chop it up, laughs and giggles, and just going to be happy to see him," said Tee Higgins, who was involved in the seemingly innocuous collision that sent Hamlin into a cardiac arrest that required life-saving action on the field, on live TV, and then a concerning stay in the hospital.

While there was deep concern for Hamlin's safety - he seems to be in the midst of a recovery and has in recent days been showing up at the Bills team facility as part of his rehab - there was also concern for the emotional state of Higgins, the standout Bengals receiver. The Hamlin family at one point contacted Higgins to assure him that he was in no way to blame for the accident.

Higgins is saying he hopes to get the opportunity to talk to Hamlin this weekend; it is possible that Hamlin might be in attendance at the game at Orchard Park for the second-round matchup slated to begin Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS .

But in any event, Hamlin is better. And so is Higgins.

"Knowing that he's OK, he's doing better, it makes me feel better inside, too," Higgins said.

