NEW YORK, NY – The male victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Carnasie has been identified as 40-year-old Billy Hippolyte, of Brooklyn. According to police, on January 17th, he was shot and killed at 741 East 83rd street with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Brookdale University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police are continuing their investigation. Funeral services for Mr. Hippolyte will take place at Guarino Funeral home on Flatlands Avenue from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday, January 26. The post Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO