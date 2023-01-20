Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 180 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 180 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Located between Liberty Avenue and Glenmore Avenue, the interior lot is one block south of the Liberty Avenue subway station, serviced by the C train. Yehuda Kohn is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal 37-Unit Rental Property for 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn
New renderings from BDF Design have revealed a 37-unit rental property at 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The developer responsible for the new building is Promont NYC, which expects to complete construction by spring 2026. The building will top out at eight stories tall. Compared to previous renderings of...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 29 Clay Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a 14-story residential building at 29 Clay Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located between Commercial Street and Manhattan Avenue, the lot is closest to the Greenpoint Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Idan Shitrit of Investmates is listed as the owner behind the applications.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation
Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
Man steals $10,420 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A robber in Manhattan swiped more than $10,000 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets from two stores, police said Sunday. On Jan. 15, the man asked for a free soda inside a Lexington Avenue deli near East 93rd Street, officials said. When the 21-year-old worker shot the man down, the robber demanded lottery […]
Burglars Stole $82K Worth Of Goods From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
Four men are facing charges in connection with a string of home break-ins on Long Island. Police were called to a Lake Success home on Pine Hill Road Wednesday, Jan. 18, after someone triggered the home’s security alarm, according to Nassau County Police. As officers were responding to the...
13-year-old killed, 5 injured in Brooklyn fire
Three firefighters were also among those injured in the fire. One of them was in serious, but stable condition.
Fire erupts in bedroom of Baldwin home
Fire officials said it happened around 6 p.m. on Milburn Avenue near Eastern Boulevard.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
Man walking on LI Expressway is fatally struck by car, Hummer
A man was fatally struck by a car and a Hummer while walking in the middle lane of the Long Island Expressway on Sunday evening, Suffolk County Police said Monday.
Vehicle Intertwines With Guardrail, People Injured In 2-Car Harrison Crash
Multiple people were injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle after it slammed into a guardrail in Westchester County after a two-car crash. The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 21 around 12:20 p.m. in Harrison on the eastbound side of Westchester Avenue at Kenilworth Road, according to the Purchase Fire Department.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
fox5ny.com
4 migrants arrested for stealing more than $12K in goods from Long Island Macy's
NEW YORK - Four migrants who were bused to New York City are facing charges in connection with a snatch-and-grab robbery of a Long Island Macy's store. It happened earlier this month at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City. The Nassau County Police Department says they got the call...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
NY1
MTA worker, 70, hospitalized after attack, police say
A 70-year-old MTA worker was hospitalized Sunday night after an unprovoked attack in a Manhattan subway station, authorities said. The worker, an on-duty female dispatcher, was standing in the station area of the Hudson Yards 7 train stop around 8:15 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and punched her in the nose, unprovoked, causing minor lacerations to her face, police said.
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – The male victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Carnasie has been identified as 40-year-old Billy Hippolyte, of Brooklyn. According to police, on January 17th, he was shot and killed at 741 East 83rd street with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Brookdale University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police are continuing their investigation. Funeral services for Mr. Hippolyte will take place at Guarino Funeral home on Flatlands Avenue from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday, January 26. The post Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
