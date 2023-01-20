ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 180 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 180 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Located between Liberty Avenue and Glenmore Avenue, the interior lot is one block south of the Liberty Avenue subway station, serviced by the C train. Yehuda Kohn is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 29 Clay Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a 14-story residential building at 29 Clay Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located between Commercial Street and Manhattan Avenue, the lot is closest to the Greenpoint Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Idan Shitrit of Investmates is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation

Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man steals $10,420 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A robber in Manhattan swiped more than $10,000 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets from two stores, police said Sunday. On Jan. 15, the man asked for a free soda inside a Lexington Avenue deli near East 93rd Street, officials said. When the 21-year-old worker shot the man down, the robber demanded lottery […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

MTA worker, 70, hospitalized after attack, police say

A 70-year-old MTA worker was hospitalized Sunday night after an unprovoked attack in a Manhattan subway station, authorities said. The worker, an on-duty female dispatcher, was standing in the station area of the Hudson Yards 7 train stop around 8:15 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and punched her in the nose, unprovoked, causing minor lacerations to her face, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified

NEW YORK, NY – The male victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Carnasie has been identified as 40-year-old Billy Hippolyte, of Brooklyn. According to police, on January 17th, he was shot and killed at 741 East 83rd street with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Brookdale University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police are continuing their investigation. Funeral services for Mr. Hippolyte will take place at Guarino Funeral home on Flatlands Avenue from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday, January 26. The post Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
