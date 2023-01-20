Read full article on original website
Shreveport Police Seeking Wyngate Homicide Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Rescheduled in Shreveport
The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold its rescheduled seatbelt checkpoint from last week Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location in Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write...
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges
A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death
A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
94 Year-Old Former Bossier Deputy Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Minor
A 94-year-old Bossier City man charged with a sexual assault on a fifth-grade girl pleaded guilty Monday, January 23, 2023, in Caddo District Court. Otis Leroy Allen, a former Bossier Sheriff's deputy, admitted to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 with regard to the November 2019 abuse in his appearance before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory.
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. During a meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun while carrying a variety of prohibited hard drugs pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court this week and immediately was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, after he...
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking the public for help finding 15 year old runaway child, Bernecia Johnson. She is described as 4'5" tall, and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair, and was last seen wearing bleach-washed blue jeans with several holes, and a beige sweater and gray slippers.
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Lets Go Barbie! Totally Pink Airbnb Just Hours From Shreveport
This could be an epic "girls getaway", or be a great place for a girl's birthday party...regardless of age. If you have someone who is obsessed with all things Barbie, My Little Pony, or anything pink, this is the place for your next party. Just a few hours outside of...
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
Shreveport City Workers Help Clean Up Youree Drive Homeless Camp
Over the past several weeks, citizens of Shreveport began showing concern over a homeless camp outside of Walmart on Youree Drive. People took to social media both concerned for the safety of those living in those conditions, and those who were angry and believed the camp was an eyesore. Councilman...
You Won’t Believe Shreveport City Council Staff Salaries
Members of the Shreveport City Council recently submitted a proposal to raise council-members' salaries from the current $16,000 per year to $25,000 per year. We know $16K a year is not a liveable wage, but city council is considered a part-time position. All council members have full-time jobs from pastor, night club/restaurant owner to attorney.
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
Some of the Arklatex Could See Snow by Tonight
The memory of Snowmageddon 2022 is still fresh on our minds in Shreveport/Bossier and just a little less than a year later, part of the Arklatex is bracing for another round of Jack Frost's magic dust. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast...
Krewe Of Barkus & Meoux Celebrates Geek’d Con This Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras season has arrived, and the krewes of Shreveport and Bossier City are gearing up for a big year. One of the the area's favorite parades comes from the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux, Shreveport's pet krewe. The krewe's calendar is traditionally highlighted by their pet parade and jazz brunch.
The Best Valentine’s Dinner Spot for the Food Lover in Shreveport
One thing that Shreveport is not in short supply of is damn good food. It's no surprise that we have weeks dedicated to the fabulous food that Shreveport puts out daily. Because of the fact that we have such great places to eat in Shreveport, I never shy away from visiting a new spot.
New St. Patrick’s Day Festival Coming to Shreveport
If there's one thing Shreveport-Bossier does well, it's festivals! Festivals are such a large part of our heritage here, we've dedicated an awesome space downtown for just that purpose. Since it first opened in 1998, Festival Plaza has hosted festivals and events too numerous to mention. But just some of...
Byrd High School Grad Nominated for Grammy Award
A Shreveport artist could be winning a Grammy Award next month. You might not be familiar with this woman, but she has had quite a successful run over the past few years. Kendria Browder, who is known professionally as 'child' is among the nominees for a Grammy for Best Music Video.
