Natchitoches Parish, LA

Shreveport Police Seeking Wyngate Homicide Suspect

On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges

A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death

A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
94 Year-Old Former Bossier Deputy Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Minor

A 94-year-old Bossier City man charged with a sexual assault on a fifth-grade girl pleaded guilty Monday, January 23, 2023, in Caddo District Court. Otis Leroy Allen, a former Bossier Sheriff's deputy, admitted to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 with regard to the November 2019 abuse in his appearance before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead

It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. During a meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun while carrying a variety of prohibited hard drugs pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court this week and immediately was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, after he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?

Shreveport Police are asking the public for help finding 15 year old runaway child, Bernecia Johnson. She is described as 4'5" tall, and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair, and was last seen wearing bleach-washed blue jeans with several holes, and a beige sweater and gray slippers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
You Won’t Believe Shreveport City Council Staff Salaries

Members of the Shreveport City Council recently submitted a proposal to raise council-members' salaries from the current $16,000 per year to $25,000 per year. We know $16K a year is not a liveable wage, but city council is considered a part-time position. All council members have full-time jobs from pastor, night club/restaurant owner to attorney.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail

Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
Some of the Arklatex Could See Snow by Tonight

The memory of Snowmageddon 2022 is still fresh on our minds in Shreveport/Bossier and just a little less than a year later, part of the Arklatex is bracing for another round of Jack Frost's magic dust. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
New St. Patrick’s Day Festival Coming to Shreveport

If there's one thing Shreveport-Bossier does well, it's festivals! Festivals are such a large part of our heritage here, we've dedicated an awesome space downtown for just that purpose. Since it first opened in 1998, Festival Plaza has hosted festivals and events too numerous to mention. But just some of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
