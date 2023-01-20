Read full article on original website
DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis 2023: Industry Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach a valuation of around US$ 3.1 Bn in 2032
The global DNA and RNA sample preparation market accounted for a valuation of close to US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032. The introduction of new technology and methods have eased the process of obtaining high-quality results. Improvements in DNA and RNA preparation processes have led to an elevated demand for high-quality reagents, kits, and associated products. To satisfy various research objectives, several manufacturers have built up internal resources to produce high-quality products with short turnaround times.
Endoscopy Devices Market Trends, Size, and Competitive Insights Report 2023-2030
Several products, such as endoscopes, endoscopic visualization equipment or accessories are highly used for chronic disorders like lung or colon cancer visualization. These products provide better imaging results for visualization of inside of the body or organ which ultimately enhances the chances of better diagnosis. The different types of endoscopy devices include flexible endoscopes or capsule endoscopes and are in high demand due to huge investments in research and development and a high rate of product launches.
Plant Tissue Culture Market To See Record Break Revenue USD 895 Million by 2030 at 8.5% CAGR
Get ready to experience the next level of plant growth with Plant Tissue Culture Market Our revolutionary product is designed to help you cultivate healthy and robust plants quickly and easily. With our advanced tissue culture technology, you can now cultivate amazing plants in the comfort of your own home – no matter what your skill level is. Get your hands on this game-changing product today and take your gardening to the next level.
Scar Treatment Market | Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Industry Players
A scar is the body`s herbal manner of recovery and changing misplaced or broken skin. A scar is commonly composed of fibrous tissue. Scars can be fashioned for lots distinctive reasons, inclusive of because of infections, surgery, injuries, or irritation of tissue. The scars may be handled with topical answers together with lotions and lotions. In addition, scar may be handled with laser remedy together with CO2 laser and pulsed dye laser. The boom of the worldwide scar remedy marketplace is majorly pushed with the aid of using the boom in occurrence of various varieties of scars together with atrophic scars, hypertrophic scar, keloid scar and stretch marks. In addition, upward thrust in incidences of zits scars contributes withinside the boom of marketplace. For instance, in 2019, in keeping with National Health Service (NHS) UK, approximately 95% of human beings elderly eleven to 30 are laid low with zits to a few extent. Moreover, boom in call for for classy seems in peoples are predicted to gas the boom of marketplace withinside the evaluation period.
Tissue Engineering Market to Reach US$ 29,659.93 million by 2028 at 12.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners
The tissue engineering market is expected to reach US$ 13,236.87 million in 2022 and is projected to touch US$ 29,659.93 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2028. An increase in chronic disease incidences, road accidents, trauma injuries, and technological advancements...
Gene Therapy Market Size, Emerging Trends, Future Insights, Research Outlook by 2030
Gene Therapy Market Research Report By Product (Kymriah, Luxturna, Yescarta, Zolgensma, Strimvelis, Zynteglo), Indication (Oncology, Genetic Diseases) and End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Treatment Centers) – Forecast to 2030. The Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 3,251.92 million by 2030 at 19.10% CAGR during the forecast period...
Wireless Brain Sensors Market Size is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects 2022 | Industry Analysis by Innovations, New Technology and Forecast Till 2031
Wireless brain sensors are devices that monitor intracranial pressure and temperature within the skulls of patients with severe traumatic brain injuries or Parkinson’s disease (PD). Wireless connectivity allows wireless sensors to be accessed remotely. Wireless brain sensors are primarily used for patients suffering from sleep disorders, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, dementia, and other brain-related conditions. These sensors aid in the monitoring of neurological fluctuations and aid in the improvement of cognitive functionalities.
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size Projection, Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Industry Insights by 2030
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Research Report, By Product Type (Software, Services), Molecule Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning and others), Indication (Immune-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases and others), Application (Target Identification, Candidate Screening, De novo Drug Designing, Drug Optimization and Repurposing and Preclinical Testing) – Forecast till 2030.
Neuromodulation Market Size Hit USD 16,333.98 Million Globally by 2027, Growing at 10.3 % CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
The growth of the neuromodulation market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidence of neurological disorders and growing developments in neuromodulation technology. Further, the rising demand of neurostimulation devices to treat chronic pain offer lucrative opportunities to the global neuromodulation market players. However, the high cost of neuromodulation devices hinders the market growth.
RTLS for Healthcare Market Revenue to Cross USD 6,384.45 million by 2027 says, The Insight Partners
The RTLS in healthcare market was valued at US$ 1455.73 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 6384.45 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2027. The RTLS in healthcare market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic....
Global Examination Tables Market 2023: Europe to be the Most Lucrative Market During the Forecast Period | PMR Study
Examination Tables Market is an essential piece of medical equipment which provide the clinician with a safe, comfortable and efficient platform for examining patients. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the examination tables market that are driving growth across the industry. Firstly,...
Autogenous Vaccines Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 231.6 Mn by the end of 2033 | PMR Study
The global autogenous vaccines market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period .Autogenous vaccines are specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of a particular individual or group, and are typically used to protect against diseases that are not covered by commercially available vaccines. Worldwide...
Global Liquid Embolics Market 2023: Effectiveness of Vials to Drive Their Popularity across Regions | Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Johnson & Johnson
Liquid embolic therapies are increasingly being used to treat numerous medical conditions & ailments due to their minimally-invasive nature; these include vascular malformations, aneurysms & more recently even tumors. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the liquid embolic market that are driving growth across the industry.
Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Statistics to Reach US$ 4,386.01 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
The patient temperature monitoring market is expected to grow from US$ 2,946.47 million in 2019 to US$ 4,386.01 million in 2027 with predicted CAGR of a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Company Profiles Analysis- 3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Oura, Ava...
Global GMP Cell Banking Services Market 2023: Mammalian Cell Type Segment Revenue Projected to Grow 3.2x by 2025 End
GMP Cell Banking Service Market is an essential component of modern biomanufacturing which enables the secure storage and retrieval of cell lines used to manufacture medicines. This process involves following strict standards in terms of quality & safety assurance, environmental controls, operational procedures & more – all designed to ensure that product quality & performance is maintained throughout an entire lifecycle. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the GMP cell banking service market that are driving growth across the industry.
Global PET MRI Market 2023: Hybrid Imaging Systems to gain Traction, thereby driving the Market | PMR
PET-MRI (positron emission tomography-magnetic resonance imaging) is a revolutionary medical imaging bridge which combines the strengths of both imaging modalities to provide clinicians with unprecedented accuracy & precision. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the PET MRI market that are driving growth across the industry.
Pulse Oximeters Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% with Share, Growth, Size, Demand Synopsis and Forecast to 2027
Pulse Oximeters Market was valued at US$ 1,892.00 million in 2019 and is predicted to reach US$ 3,693.92 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global pulse oximeters market, and drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.
Global Arthroscopic Shaver Market 2023: Europe to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Arthroscopic Shaver | PMR Study
Arthroscopic shavers are minimally-invasive medical devices used for grinding, cutting & abrading tissue during arthroscopic surgery. As such procedures become more popular among clinicians, the market for arthroscopic shavers has seen considerable growth over recent years. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the arthroscopic shaver market that are driving growth across the industry.
Pet Oral Care Products Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.5% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report” Pet Oral Care Products Market Forecast to 2028” Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Animal (Cats, and Dogs); Product (Mouthwash/Rinse, Toothbrush and Paste, Dental Cleansing Sprays, Anti-Plaque Pens, and Other Product Types); End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Private Clinics, and Home Care); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Specialized Pet Shops, and Other Distribution Channels), and Geography.
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market 2023: Cardiovascular Diseases Application Segment to Register a CAGR of 10.0% | PMR
Sterile injectable drugs are among the most widely used medicines worldwide with applications ranging from parenteral nutrition to treating a wide range of diseases & conditions. In this article, we will explore some of the latest trends and developments in the sterile injectable drug market that are driving growth across the industry.
