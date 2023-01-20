ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?

While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA

And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

LA Tech lands former Boise State star quarterback

Rise Up & Roast, fueling the future of survivors of human trafficking and people experiencing poverty through dignified employment. Rise Up & Roast program was started by The Hub Ministries about a year ago. The Hub has many programs to help people in need. Their mission is to give everyone in our city access to a restored life.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 710 KEEL

Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead

It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New St. Patrick’s Day Festival Coming to Shreveport

If there's one thing Shreveport-Bossier does well, it's festivals! Festivals are such a large part of our heritage here, we've dedicated an awesome space downtown for just that purpose. Since it first opened in 1998, Festival Plaza has hosted festivals and events too numerous to mention. But just some of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pro-life advocates march on Louisiana Boardwalk

Shreveport, LA_ Dozens showed up to the Louisiana Boardwalk in support of life. The theme for this year's Right to Life March is everyone deserves a birthday. Saturday several demonstrators spoke out against abortion and in favor of protecting life in the womb. But many says their pro-life stance goes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
HipHopDX.com

Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert

Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Fire breaks out at El Potrillo’s in South Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating the scene after a fire broke out at El Potrillo’s Mexican Cantina & Grill Monday morning. Just after 8:00 a.m., Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene at Youree Dr. and E. 70th St. near the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the porch under the awning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death

A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges

A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

