Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA
And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
The Best Valentine’s Dinner Spot for the Food Lover in Shreveport
One thing that Shreveport is not in short supply of is damn good food. It's no surprise that we have weeks dedicated to the fabulous food that Shreveport puts out daily. Because of the fact that we have such great places to eat in Shreveport, I never shy away from visiting a new spot.
ktalnews.com
LA Tech lands former Boise State star quarterback
Rise Up & Roast, fueling the future of survivors of human trafficking and people experiencing poverty through dignified employment. Rise Up & Roast program was started by The Hub Ministries about a year ago. The Hub has many programs to help people in need. Their mission is to give everyone in our city access to a restored life.
Lets Go Barbie! Totally Pink Airbnb Just Hours From Shreveport
This could be an epic "girls getaway", or be a great place for a girl's birthday party...regardless of age. If you have someone who is obsessed with all things Barbie, My Little Pony, or anything pink, this is the place for your next party. Just a few hours outside of...
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
New St. Patrick’s Day Festival Coming to Shreveport
If there's one thing Shreveport-Bossier does well, it's festivals! Festivals are such a large part of our heritage here, we've dedicated an awesome space downtown for just that purpose. Since it first opened in 1998, Festival Plaza has hosted festivals and events too numerous to mention. But just some of...
Byrd High School Grad Nominated for Grammy Award
A Shreveport artist could be winning a Grammy Award next month. You might not be familiar with this woman, but she has had quite a successful run over the past few years. Kendria Browder, who is known professionally as 'child' is among the nominees for a Grammy for Best Music Video.
KSLA
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
KTBS
Pro-life advocates march on Louisiana Boardwalk
Shreveport, LA_ Dozens showed up to the Louisiana Boardwalk in support of life. The theme for this year's Right to Life March is everyone deserves a birthday. Saturday several demonstrators spoke out against abortion and in favor of protecting life in the womb. But many says their pro-life stance goes...
HipHopDX.com
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Fire breaks out at El Potrillo’s in South Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating the scene after a fire broke out at El Potrillo’s Mexican Cantina & Grill Monday morning. Just after 8:00 a.m., Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene at Youree Dr. and E. 70th St. near the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the porch under the awning.
KSLA
SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death
A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Rescheduled in Shreveport
The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold its rescheduled seatbelt checkpoint from last week Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location in Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write...
Want to Race a Ferrari? You Can Just 3 Hours From Shreveport
Do You Have Someone In Your Life That Has a Need for Speed?. Even if that person is you we are not judging we get it, you just want to see that MPH get pushed as far as possible. Your adrenaline needs it and we may not understand it, but we do cheer it on.
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges
A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
