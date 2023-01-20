ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

In Missouri Is It Legal To Honk To Let Someone Know You’re Here?

We've all done it. We get to our buddy's house and honk the horn to let them know we're out front or in the driveway. So is it legal to do this in Missouri?. Come to think of it, perhaps that should read we've all done it if we're of a certain age. Yaknow, like we were driving in the period before cell phones. Because I don't know about you, these days I'm much more likely to text "here" or "out front" to the person I'm picking up, as opposed to just beeping the horn.
fourstateshomepage.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program

Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
kttn.com

Officials are encouraging Missourians to test for radon gas

January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
kjluradio.com

Waynesville & St. Robert rally around business owner who loses four family members in one week

A Pulaski County community is rallying around one of its own after a local business owner loses four family members in two separate traffic crashes this past week. Kimsha Rosenstell, the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert, lost her mother in a traffic accident in St. Robert on Wednesday. 70-year-old Minerva Williamson died in that crash, while Rosenstell’s father and sister suffered serious injuries.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com

CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
gladstonedispatch.com

'We made history today:' First Missourian set to be released from prison after passing of Amendment 3

Thursday was an exciting day for Adam Mace. “I’m feeling wild and ecstatic,” Mace said. “We made history today.”. On Thursday, Mace received his certification in dog training and graduated from his welding program, but more important, he learned he’ll be the first Missourian released from prison because of the passage of Amendment 3.
TheDailyBeast

Five Escaped Missouri Inmates, Including Two Child Rapists, Detained

All five escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri have been found and taken into custody, police said Saturday. The inmates broke out on Tuesday, fleeing in a stolen vehicle around 7 p.m. after making their way “through a secured door by use of force.” The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said it located one inmate, Michael Watkins, in Missouri Friday, while the other four, Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian and LuJuan Tucker, were identified in Ohio hours later. McSean, Sebastian and Tucker are all registered sex offenders, with Tucker convicted of raping a 12-year-old, Sebastian of raping two children aged eight and nine, while McSean, who also goes by the name Larry Bemboom, was charged for the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman.Read it at FOX News
myozarksonline.com

An online webinar will soon be available for anyone interested in making their community a healthier place to live

An online webinar will soon be available for anyone interested in making their community a healthier place to live. The Building Healthy Communities ECHO program is a monthly webinar program that connects those doing similar work in communities across the state of Missouri. Sarah Massengale, Pulaski County Extension Office representative, says that work spans multiple areas.
capcity.news

Two Missouri men die in crash outside Lyman

LYMAN, Wyo. — Two Missouri men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uinta County near Lyman in the early morning hours on Sunday. It was just after 2 a.m. when Keith Koehler II and Tyler Judd, headed eastbound along I-80, drifted off the road to the left and into a median near milepost 33. At that point, the driver attempted to veer back into the road but overcorrected. The trailer being carried by the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side as the vehicle crossed the eastbound travel lanes and entered the road ditch at the exit 33 interchange.
LYMAN, WY

