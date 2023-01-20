Felix Auger-Aliassime feeling ‘pure relief and happiness’ as he advances at Australian Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime eased through to the fourth round of the Grand Slam

Felix Auger-Aliassime said he felt ‘pure relief and happiness’ after he advanced in to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The young Canadian hasn’t had the easiest start to the tournament but looked much more comfortable and in control as he defeated 28th seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The world number seven has had to come from behind in both of first and second round matches. He came from one set behind to beat Vasek Pospisil and then bravely fought back from two sets down in the second round against Alex Molcan.

It is the third year in a row that the 22-year-old has made the fourth round of this Grand Slam and he said afterwards he was glad to have made a stronger start to his last match.

"I had a great start compared to my two first rounds, so this was better," Auger-Aliassime said post-match.

"It kind of gave me a little cushion. Against tough opponents there's going to be ups and downs. I was playing a bit tight and not going for it in the second set, and he did, so credit to him.

"I'm happy with the way I turned things around and I think the last two sets were probably some of my best ones so far this tournament."

Finishing in just two hours, 35 minutes, the match was the shortest in the tournament so far for Auger-Aliassime and he said afterwards he’s really enjoying playing in Australia.

"Pure relief and happiness," the Canadian said of his feelings after the win.

"I've been playing well the past few years here, for the third time in a row in the Round of 16. I've had some great memories, especially on this court, it's one of the best crowds in the world."

Auger-Aliassime had his best Australian Open run last year when he reached the quarterfinals but was defeated by eventual winner Danill Medvevev. His furthest Grand Slam run has been to the semi-finals in the 2021 US Open.

The sixth seed will take on Czech Jiri Lehecka in the next round who defeated eleventh seed Cameron Norrie to reach the fourth round.

