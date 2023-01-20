ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Moorhead Man Charged In Monticello Shooting

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man has been formally charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello Monday. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent from Montissippi Park. According to the criminal...
MONTICELLO, MN
St. Cloud, MN
