Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
BBC
'Patients save up problems for a GP appointment'
The NHS is under increasing pressure and GPs say they are seeing those issues on a daily basis. But at a surgery in Moulton, near Northampton, the staff also say they feel privileged to be able to help so many people. With more than 12,700 patients on its books and...
NHS hospitals clogged with ‘record number’ of bed blockers who can go home
HOSPITALS are clogged with a record number of “bed-blockers” who are fit to go home, NHS figures show. Nurses are holding their second consecutive day of strike action today, with thousands of staff protesting working conditions and pay. Delayed discharges from wards are a top cause of the...
BBC
Paramedic suspended after "concerning prescribing errors"
A former Gloucestershire paramedic has seen her suspension extended over failings which had potential to cause serious harm to vulnerable patients. Jayne Denton, who worked as an emergency care practitioner at Care UK, was first suspended in January 2022. A report found she had shown a lack of awareness of...
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Dementia patient’s ‘barbaric’ five-hour ambulance wait and three days on A&E trolley
A dementia patient waited five hours for an ambulance before spending three days being treated in an A&E corridor.Susan Roberts, 72, had a fall at her home in Liverpool on 9 December and waited for hours on the floor after calling an ambulance. Once paramedics arrived at the house, she was so scared of going to the hospital she refused to go, but a day later she found it painful to move so another ambulance was called. This time Ms Roberts waited for two hours. Her daughter, Adele Browne, described “horrific” scenes when she...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
Record 350,000 casualty patients waited 12 hours or more for NHS beds last year
A RECORD 350,000 casualty patients waited 12 hours or more for a hospital bed last year — seven times higher than in 2021. NHS figures show that of 5.9million patients admitted to hospital from A&E, 347,707 — one in 20 — waited half a day for a bed.
BBC
People-smuggling boss who fled UK is arrested
The head of a people-smuggling ring who fled the UK to avoid jail has been arrested. Tarik Namik led a gang that brought people from Iraq and Iran to the UK hidden in lorries. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said his phone records suggested he may have been involved in smuggling at least 1,900 migrants in 50 days, charging each person about €1,800 (£1,540).
BBC
Wiltshire dog shortlisted for UK's ugliest title
A Wiltshire dog has been shortlisted in a UK's ugliest dog competition. Two-year-old French bulldog Marnie, from Swindon, has made the top seven of the contest after being entered by her owner, Carli. The winner will receive a free makeover and photoshoot. On why she thinks Marnie has been shortlisted,...
BBC
NHS strikes: Nurses reject Welsh government one-off payment
A nurses' union has rejected a Welsh government proposal to head-off strike action with a one-off payment to workers. Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it is not "prepared to discuss any further" the proposal made this month. Last week the RCN announced a new round of strikes, due to...
BBC
Hospital handovers key to faster responses, says 999 boss
Ambulance response times will improve when patients can be handed over more quickly to hospitals, says the head of the South Western Ambulance Service. Staff were "desperately trying to do the job that they joined the ambulance service to do", said Will Warrender. The South West recently ranked highest in...
BBC
Many Betsi Cadwaladr hospital buildings may be 'risk to patients'
Only 62% of buildings owned by a troubled Welsh health board are "operationally safe," a report has revealed. Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) owns 238 properties across north Wales. The figure compares to a Wales average of 72%, also below the 90% target. The report said: "There is a...
BBC
Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021. Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm...
Sajid Javid says patients should be charged for GP and A&E visits
Patients should be charged for GP appointments and A&E visits, Sajid Javid has said, as he called the present model of the NHS “unsustainable”. The former health secretary said “extending the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to tackle growing waiting times.In an op-ed for The Times, he called for a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about revamping the health service, noting that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.The prime minister is not “currently” considering the proposals, Downing Street told the newspaper.During his campaign for the Tory leadership, Rishi...
BBC
Eastbourne District General Hospital extension approved
Plans to extend Eastbourne District General Hospital have been approved. The new three-storey building will house operating theatres and a 24-bed hospital ward, replacing a former ward and staff car park. The facility is intended to reduce waiting lists for elective care by increasing the number of patients who can...
