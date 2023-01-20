Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Teen Injured in Platte County Crash Sunday Night
A Saint Joseph teen suffered injuries in a Platte County crash Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:45 Sunday night on I-29, at mile marker 4.4, as 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Craig M. Guyton drove northbound. Troopers say Guyton changed lanes to avoid...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident
A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
WIBW
Hiawatha traffic stop leads to arrests and meth seizure
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two arrests were made during a Hiawatha traffic stop after the driver was charged with driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and the passenger possessed approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:23 a.m. on January...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Kidder Man Thursday Evening in DeKalb County on Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Kidder man Thursday evening in DeKalb County on a driving charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 25-year-old Kenneth E. Hershberger around 10:17 Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash over one-thousand dollars.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
kmaland.com
Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr.
Name: Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr. Location: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Ella Mae McGinness, 90, formerly of Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January, 28, 2023. Memorials: Compassionate Friends, Allzheimers Association or the American Heart Association. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
kmaland.com
Johnson settling in as Fremont County Attorney
(Sidney) -- Fremont County Attorney Peter Johnson is laying the groundwork for his Sidney-based office. For the first time in five years, the county has its own independent county attorney after utilizing services through Mills County with a 28-E agreement since 2019. Johnson was elected to the position in the November general elections capturing 95% of the vote. He took office later that month to fill the vacancy left by former Mills County Naeda Elliott, who resigned last year. Johnson says the early weeks of his first term have been dedicated to re-building the Sidney-based office.
Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground. Orlando Fire Department assisted at...
KCK man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman in 2022
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing a woman in Leavenworth last summer.
kmaland.com
Virginia M. Lett, 95, Maryville, MO
Memorials:The New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO. Notes:Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Mike Mead, 80, of Stanton, Iowa
Location: Evangelical Covenant Church-Stanton, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: suggested to the Evangelical Covenant Church, the Stanton Public Library, or the Red Oak Public Library. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red...
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
2 Winter Haven Men Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking After Death Of Volusia County Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two Winter Haven have been arrested and charged after a Volusia County man died from Fentanyl supplied by them, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On January 17, 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 23-year-old Brandon Jones and 32-year-old Joeffren
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
kmaland.com
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Comments / 0