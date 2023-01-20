ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small

On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area. Seventy-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of the neighborhood. “It was a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Warmer weather drives 19-cent per gallon gas increase in Missouri

(The Center Square) – Missouri had one of the nation’s largest weekly increases in gas prices last week as the average price per gallon was up 19 cents, according to AAA. Drivers apparently are taking advantage of warmer temperatures throughout Missouri in early January, compared with single-digit and sub-zero temperatures and wind chills in late December.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy