Two LAPD Officers Injured in Downtown Crash

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized Thursday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a traffic light's pole in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at approximately 10 p.m. at Alameda Street and Olympic Boulevard north of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the patrol vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, NBC 4 reported.

It was not immediately known if the officers were pursing a suspect when the crash occurred.