DeMar DeRozan ponders on how long he wants to play basketball

DeMar DeRozan contemplates how much longer he wants to play in the NBA and explains how big of a part his family plays for such a decision.

DeMar DeRozan returned to action for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and recorded 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons in Paris, France. The game marked his 999th NBA game in a decorated career highlighted by both his scoring skills and durability. With that in mind, DeRozan had to contemplate on what his basketball future holds, especially with Father Time looming.

Many sacrifices were made

DeRozan is already 33 years old, but is hardly showing any signs of slowing down, in large part due to a rigorous offseason regimen consisting of both physical and mental work. The Compton native is very businesslike when it comes to basketball and acknowledges that sacrifices have to be made to stay in elite condition. Unfortunately, that often entails being away from family for extended periods.

“As I get older, if you had asked me this five or eight years ago, it probably would’ve been a different response, you start to realize you miss so much with your kids," DeRozan said . "My oldest is 9. I was having a conversation one day, and I was like, ‘I only got three more summers until she’s in high school. And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ You put it in that perspective, and it becomes scary. Because it’s like, ‘Damn, my oldest daughter is almost a teenager.’"

Being a star in the NBA often means that DeRozan had to miss out on important moments with his family. Although he still has a lot of basketball left to play, the five-time All-Star can't help but wonder what his future may look like.

“With them being in so many activities and doing so much stuff, and you miss so much, that kind of takes a toll on you. Four years from now, whatever it may be, you look up, and you start to put things in perspective of like, ‘Do I want to be there for the kids a little bit more?’ A lot of those things come into play more than anything, even if I have the drive to still want to do it. We miss so much time sacrificing that we’ll never be able to get back with our kids. I want to be there for them, my daughters and my son," Deebo added.

Family trip

DeRozan had his family with him in Paris, making this trip extra special. Although his focus was on making an impact in his return to the Bulls lineup, he also found time to take the family around and explore a city so rich in history.

“Just to spend time with my daughters and my son, that’s kind of been special for me,” DeMar said. “Just to experience this moment for the first time in Paris, and for my children as well. Just being able to hang with them, watch them play, and have fun in Paris. That’s kind of been the best experience for me, for sure."