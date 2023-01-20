ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win Delivered to Bar in Joe Burrow's Hometown

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

Burrow's hometown has a game ball from Cincinnati's playoff win over Baltimore

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's decision to distribute game balls to bars and restaurants across Cincinnati has reached the national stage.

The Bengals are sending a game ball from their win over the Ravens to Washington D.C.

But the first one that wasn't handed out in the Cincinnati area went to Joe Burrow's hometown of Athens.

Jimmy and Robin Burrow presented a game ball to Courtside Pizza on Thursday night. Watch the video below.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

