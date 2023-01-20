Call of Duty Major 2 Qualifiers Preview: Ultra vs. Thieves

The 2nd weekend of the Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifiers is loaded with great matches. Here's a breakdown of how the Ultra vs. Thieves match could go.

There's no denying that the Toronto Ultra has been tearing up the Call of Duty League this season. After a tough finish in Major 1, they're out for blood in this Major. Starting the qualifiers off strong, Ultra easily took care of the London Royal Ravens in their first match last weekend and then found little trouble handling the Florida Mutineers. They're on fire, and there doesn't appear to be any team in the CDL that will knock them off their game right now.

On the other hand, the LA Thieves are coming off the team's first-ever Championship last season but are currently in a deep rut and need to find a way out of it. They played decent in the Major 1 qualifiers but played inconsistently in group play and struggled in bracket play, eventually getting eliminated by Ultra. Major 2 hasn't been any easier for them thus far. They were dominated by the Major 1 Champs, New York Subliners, and then were chalked against the LA Guerrillas, which is filled with Challenger players.

The LA Thieves will be without Kenny, who is one of their better players. He will be replaced by Capsidal, who was most recently with RVNG in the CDC and played with Boston Breach in the CDL in the past. Gaining chemistry and gameplay mechanics with his new team will be tough, but we'll see how he and the team adjust.

Let's look at what each team needs to do to secure a win in the 2nd weekend of Major 2 qualifiers.

5 Things Toronto Ultra Have To Do Win?

Continuing to dominate the Hotel map Play to the Thieves' deficiencies in Control Use Thieves' aggressiveness against them Insight to be more consistent with the Sniper on SnD Play off of Scrap's energy

Toronto Ultra take down Florida Mutineers Last Weekend

5 Things LA Thieves Have To Do Win?