The price of eggs is now so high it has sparked a flock of memes pointing out that it's now probably too expensive to egg your enemy's house. The big picture: Retail prices of eggs have “begun to ease,” according to a recent USDA report. But consumers (and the internet) are still facing historically high prices for a dozen large eggs, which just jumped another 66 cents on average in December, up to $4.25.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO