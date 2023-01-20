Read full article on original website
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Why are eggs so expensive?
(WETM) – With the complexities of inflation still pinching wallets, one product seems to have Americans a little more worried than others: eggs. Just why are eggs so expensive? And does the much-talked-about bird flu affect egg prices? According to Google search data, interest in the cost of eggs started to rise just before the […]
9 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Stores To Help You Cut Costs During Inflation
With the cost of food continuing to rise, Americans are all but cornered into finding ways to save on groceries. One way to save is to shop for some essentials at dollar stores. Note, we said some...
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?
Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
The good news about the butter shortage and the bad news about egg prices
Prices of butter and eggs dramatically rose in 2022, will that happen in 2023? Butter shortage 2022. Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are eggs so expensive? Egg shortage. Egg prices. Price of eggs. Price of butter.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Popculture
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
