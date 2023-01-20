ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
WETM 18 News

Why are eggs so expensive?

(WETM) – With the complexities of inflation still pinching wallets, one product seems to have Americans a little more worried than others: eggs. Just why are eggs so expensive? And does the much-talked-about bird flu affect egg prices? According to Google search data, interest in the cost of eggs started to rise just before the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE

