Lamar Jackson Will Have Input on New Ravens Offensive Coordinator

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens' offense is moving in a different direction and quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a say in that new path.

Earlier this week, Greg Roman announced he was stepping down as the Ravens' offensive coordinator after four seasons at the helm.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already spoken with Jackson about the vacant offensive coordinator position.

"I did ask Lamar [Jackson] about it, and he will be involved in it," Harbaugh said. "I’ll keep him abreast of what’s going on, and I’m sure he’ll have some input along the way, but I know his focus – like he told me – is going to be on getting himself ready and getting his guys ready for next season.”

Roman was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and helped groom Jackson, who was named NFL’s unanimous MVP that season.

However, the offense gradually declined after that successful year

This past season, the Ravens averaged just 13.6 points over their final six games without Jackson, who was sidelined with a knee injury. Jackson also missed the wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati, which prevailed 24-17.

Harbaugh could look to hire someone internally, such as quarterbacks coach James Urban or wide receivers coach Tee Martin.

Or, he could hire from the outside and potential candidates include Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who has worked with Jalen Hurts, or former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, who has extensive NFL experience working with quarterbacks.

"This is going to be a highly sought-after job; this is one of the top football coaching jobs in the world," Harbaugh said. "Everybody’s going to want this job. So, I’m looking forward to getting started, and it won’t just be me; it’ll be other coaches and scouts involved in it. We’re going to cast a wide net, and we’re going to look far and wide and close. We’ll get the best fit for what we’re trying to accomplish, and it’s going to be a highly-qualified candidate.”