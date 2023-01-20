ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Will Have Input on New Ravens Offensive Coordinator

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HafB_0kLLqF5600

The Ravens' offense is moving in a different direction and quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a say in the new offensive coordinator — "one of the top football coaching jobs in the world."

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens' offense is moving in a different direction and quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a say in that new path.

Earlier this week, Greg Roman announced he was stepping down as the Ravens' offensive coordinator after four seasons at the helm.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already spoken with Jackson about the vacant offensive coordinator position.

"I did ask Lamar [Jackson] about it, and he will be involved in it," Harbaugh said. "I’ll keep him abreast of what’s going on, and I’m sure he’ll have some input along the way, but I know his focus – like he told me – is going to be on getting himself ready and getting his guys ready for next season.”

Roman was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and helped groom Jackson, who was named NFL’s unanimous MVP that season.

However, the offense gradually declined after that successful year

This past season, the Ravens averaged just 13.6 points over their final six games without Jackson, who was sidelined with a knee injury. Jackson also missed the wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati, which prevailed 24-17.

Harbaugh could look to hire someone internally, such as quarterbacks coach James Urban or wide receivers coach Tee Martin.

Or, he could hire from the outside and potential candidates include Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who has worked with Jalen Hurts, or former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, who has extensive NFL experience working with quarterbacks.

"This is going to be a highly sought-after job; this is one of the top football coaching jobs in the world," Harbaugh said. "Everybody’s going to want this job. So, I’m looking forward to getting started, and it won’t just be me; it’ll be other coaches and scouts involved in it. We’re going to cast a wide net, and we’re going to look far and wide and close. We’ll get the best fit for what we’re trying to accomplish, and it’s going to be a highly-qualified candidate.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions

If you’re Mike McCarthy right now, Twitter isn’t a very fun place. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. One of the NFL’s signature playoff rivalries was renewed and came through with a dramatic game with stout defensive efforts on both sides. Christian McCaffrey scored the Read more... The post NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta declines to comment on potential trade of QB Lamar Jackson

Now that the Baltimore Ravens’ season is over, all eyes have turned to the impending contract negotiations they will have with quarterback Lamar Jackson in the hopes that a long-term deal can be agreed to before the beginning of the 2023 season. General manager Eric DeCosta spoke at length about the Ravens’ future in his end-of-season press conference with head coach John Harbaugh, but when trading Jackson was brought up, he didn’t seem inclined to comment.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy