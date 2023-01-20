ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Paul George Asks For Help On Instagram After A Kid Hit His New Car And Dipped Away

By Aaron Abhishek
 4 days ago

Paul George sought the public’s help in identifying the person he believes to have reportedly hit his brand-new vehicle.

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn't been the greatest of times for Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. The forward hasn't had the best of seasons missing six games of his last ten, and now he has some off-court drama to deal with.

George took to Instragam on Thursday night, calling out a teenage boy for nicking his brand-new car escaped without identifying himself.

The player sought the public’s help in identifying the person he believes to have reportedly hit his brand-new vehicle. On a side note, he does have 9.8 million followers on the platform, and perhaps one of them could help him out.

“This kid hit my brand new car today 🤦‍♀️ Then dipped without giving me his drivers license, if you know him tag him 😩😩😩😩😩😩,” George wrote.

If it wasn't perhaps too much damage, then George may not have asked for nationwide help, but there appears to be more than just a scratch in this case. Here's hoping that the situation will be sorted amicably.

Paul George And Kawhi Leonard Will Look To Push The Los Angeles Clippers To The Playoffs

It hasn't been the greatest of runs for the Clippers in recent times. While they were touted to be bonafide title contenders ahead of the start of the season, they are placed eighth in the West with a 23-24 record.

They have lost three of their last five games, with George not suiting up for a majority of the clashes with his right hamstring injury. Kawhi Leonard's minutes' restriction had him frustrated , but there is good news in the offing as both stars are reportedly available in the Clippers' next game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Neither of the players was mentioned in ESPN's injury list ahead of the game, but it is clear that they need to fire in unison if the team stands a chance of making the postseason.

With the season vaulting over the midway point, the need of the hour is a string of wins, and the duo will hope to deliver for the side and help go the distance.

backatyou
3d ago

I believe if the kid would have stayed he probably would have talk with him for teaching moments, and then told him don't worry about it. But totally disrespect this man's car, I would hunt him down to, you people wouldn't be saying that crap if it was your ride.

