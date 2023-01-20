ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry Says He Would Love To Play For The USA Dream Team At The 2024 Olympic Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 4 days ago

Stephen Curry shares that he is excited to play have a chance to play for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Stephen Curry has been in the NBA since 2009, and over the course of his career, Curry has achieved a lot of great accomplishments. From winning MVP awards to winning NBA Championships, Curry has seemingly completed all his goals in the league.

Curry has an amazing resume, and when it's all said and done, he will certainly be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. But there is one accomplishment still missing from Stephen Curry 's resume. Yes, it's winning an Olympic gold medal with Team USA.

Steph could achieve that goal in the 2024 Olympics. Moreover, there is a chance that the 2024 Team USA will assemble a star-studded list of NBA superstars , with Steve Kerr being the coach of the team.

Stephen Curry Shares His Goals About Playing For Team USA At The 2024 Olympics

In a year, Team USA will be heading to Paris to feature in the 2024 Olympics. Stephen Curry didn't feature in the Tokyo Olympics , but in an interview with NBA insider Marc Stein, Steph shared that he certainly wants to be present at the Paris Olympics.

Via Stein Line :

Stein: Olympic gold is really the last thing missing from the résumé. What are the chances we see you in Paris in 2024?

Curry: I’m more than excited about the opportunity to do it. Knowing that Coach Kerr is taking the lead and … I played on those two world championship teams and everybody who’s ever experienced both is never shy to mention how much different the Olympics is. They all say it’s not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that. I don’t know what the chances are, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure.

Having coach Steve Kerr will certainly be a comfort zone for Stephen Curry. On top of that, Kerr also wants Kevin Durant to feature on the team . So it will be a great opportunity for fans to see the dynamic duo of Curry and Durant being united, albeit while playing for Team USA.

