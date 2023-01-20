Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
GOP bill makes schools post 10% down payment before seeking bond vote
CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa school districts would be required to post a 10% down payment on general obligation bond referendums under a proposal from Republican leaders in the Iowa House. Under House File 1, any school district in Iowa would be required to deposit at least 10% of the...
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-five) (six, eight, sixteen, forty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three) Estimated jackpot: $34,370,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. NORTH5. 07-09-10-15-22 (seven, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-two) Estimated jackpot: $28,000. Pick 3. 1-5-8 (one, five, eight) Powerball. 12-31-47-58-60,...
