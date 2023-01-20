Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
Rarible partners with Cross The Ages
Rarible took to Twitter to announce its partnership with Cross The Ages. Users can now trade digital-to-physical cards on the platform, bringing the best of sci-fi and fantasy worlds. The objective of the partnership is to support the Polygon community marketplace that is now powered by Rarible Protocol. Cross The...
Crypto vs. Blockchain vs. NFTs vs. Web3: How are they different?
If you’ve heard of “crypto,” then you’re probably also familiar with jargon like “Blockchain,” “NFTs,” and “Web3”, as well as terms such as “decentralization” and “decentralized finance” too. Such terms can often be confusing, though; you may even think they are all fairly interchangeable, meaning much the same thing. That’s because they’re often mentioned in context with whatever up-and-coming new cryptocurrency happens to be hitting the headlines at any given time.
Archimedes announces partnership with Origin Protocol for the upcoming launch
Archimedes has published an official blog post to announce its partnership with Origin Protocol for the launch of its upcoming blue chip lending and borrowing marketplace. The objective is to accelerate the scalability of the DeFi ecosystem while becoming more capital efficient. The venture has also announced the adoption of...
Superalgos Review 2023: The Key to Smart Crypto-Holding
Superalgos platform is a free, open-source infrastructure that integrates all crucial aspects of cryptocurrency trading automation. Our Superalgos review explains this platform and how it’s accessible to technical users in a visual scripting environment and can be accessible and optimized for developers. Flexibility, power, and collaboration are the core principles of the design. Superalgos is good for building, forward testing, and deploying open-source crypto trading bots.
BendDAO sees an immense hike with over 423 MAYC and 94 Doodles NFT
The BendDAO has witnessed an extraordinary hike in Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs and Doodles NFTs. The BendDAO, on its own terms, happens to be an NFT liquidity protocol. It is actively engaged in the backing of instant NFT-backed loans and in Collateral Listings. There also happens to be the matter of NFT Down payment.
ZKasino is officially live on Mainnet with USDC and BUSD support
ZKasino, the emerging on-chain casino, recently announced its official mainnet launch. Players can now access the betting platform on Polygon using USDC and BNB Chain using BUSD. The platform has released a 100,000 dollars free-to-enter lottery to celebrate the launch. Seeing how the casino is available on two of the...
Monero, Dash, and Litecoin face stiff competition from rising star BudBlockz
Monero, Dash, and Litecoin are among the most well-known and widely used crypto projects. These tokens have experienced significant growth in recent years and have established themselves as leaders in the market. However, they are facing stiff competition with the emergence of newer platforms like BudBlockz; it is worth considering...
MetisDAO Foundation announces the launch of KORIS
MetisDAO Foundations happens to have made their official announcement of the launch of KORIS. This happens to be an end-to-end functional framework for the sake of Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs). This happens to be the very first time something similar has been put forward, and the platform happens to be made absolutely for answering the requirements of businesses involved with Web3.
