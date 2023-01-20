Read full article on original website
Crypto vs. Blockchain vs. NFTs vs. Web3: How are they different?
If you’ve heard of “crypto,” then you’re probably also familiar with jargon like “Blockchain,” “NFTs,” and “Web3”, as well as terms such as “decentralization” and “decentralized finance” too. Such terms can often be confusing, though; you may even think they are all fairly interchangeable, meaning much the same thing. That’s because they’re often mentioned in context with whatever up-and-coming new cryptocurrency happens to be hitting the headlines at any given time.
Superalgos Review 2023: The Key to Smart Crypto-Holding
Superalgos platform is a free, open-source infrastructure that integrates all crucial aspects of cryptocurrency trading automation. Our Superalgos review explains this platform and how it’s accessible to technical users in a visual scripting environment and can be accessible and optimized for developers. Flexibility, power, and collaboration are the core principles of the design. Superalgos is good for building, forward testing, and deploying open-source crypto trading bots.
Ethereum continues the uptrend: Is it an open road for $2K?
Ethereum is the leading cryptocurrency in the industry, and it became even more popular after the Merge upgrade in 2022. Ethereum is a sustainable and eco-friendly cryptocurrency. That is why many investors are curious about the future potential of ETH. At the time of writing this post, ETH was trading...
Monero, Dash, and Litecoin face stiff competition from rising star BudBlockz
Monero, Dash, and Litecoin are among the most well-known and widely used crypto projects. These tokens have experienced significant growth in recent years and have established themselves as leaders in the market. However, they are facing stiff competition with the emergence of newer platforms like BudBlockz; it is worth considering...
Theta EdgeStore deliverance takes place in the alpha category
Theta Labs happens to be extremely pleased and takes great pride in the deliverance of their Theta Edgestore in the alpha category. This comes right after the previous deliverance of their EdgeStore demo, followed by the Theta Video API Edge Ingestors. Incidentally, this alpha category deliverance also happens to be an absolutely integral part of their game plan for the year 2023.
Archimedes announces partnership with Origin Protocol for the upcoming launch
Archimedes has published an official blog post to announce its partnership with Origin Protocol for the launch of its upcoming blue chip lending and borrowing marketplace. The objective is to accelerate the scalability of the DeFi ecosystem while becoming more capital efficient. The venture has also announced the adoption of...
Shop Floki goods store goes live across the world for business
Floki has entered the industry of online shopping with a brand new store called Shop Floki. It can be accessed from any part of the part subject to its availability. The announcement was made on Twitter, informing the community that they will be able to buy Floki merchandise from January 19, 2023.
BudBlockz’s presale success makes it a fan favorite alongside Shiba Inu and Decentraland
The cryptocurrency industry appeals to innovators from all walks of life and experience levels. Not the least of which is that it has the potential to bring exponential growth unlike anything seen in more traditional industries. BudBlockz (BLUNT) has garnered extensive patronage from many crypto investors looking to double their...
ZKasino is officially live on Mainnet with USDC and BUSD support
ZKasino, the emerging on-chain casino, recently announced its official mainnet launch. Players can now access the betting platform on Polygon using USDC and BNB Chain using BUSD. The platform has released a 100,000 dollars free-to-enter lottery to celebrate the launch. Seeing how the casino is available on two of the...
MetisDAO Foundation announces the launch of KORIS
MetisDAO Foundations happens to have made their official announcement of the launch of KORIS. This happens to be an end-to-end functional framework for the sake of Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs). This happens to be the very first time something similar has been put forward, and the platform happens to be made absolutely for answering the requirements of businesses involved with Web3.
Arbitrum Nova and Elixir team up to work on Web3 gaming
Both entities, Arbitrum Nova and Elixir, are ecstatic about the potential of their profitable partnership. This collaboration aims to boost the overall growth potential of the Web3 gaming industry. This will be accomplished by effectively exploiting the services provided by Arbitrum Nova and, as a result, sharing both networks. In turn, this will aid in adding strength to initiatives as well as overall marketing, well-laid-out operational plans, and overall development. The goal is to bring out the best in every aspect and circumstance.
