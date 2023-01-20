ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Google CEO Reveals Plans to Cut 12,000 Positions, Pivot to AI

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QMj4_0kLLmphi00

"

Another day, another round of tech layoffs : Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed in a blog post
published Friday morning that the company plans to cut 12,000 positions or 6 percent of its workforce. Echoing other tech giants, Pichai said the company had hired too many workers. "Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth," he wrote. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today." Google parent company Alphabet had previously announced a smaller number of layoffs at subsidiaries Verily and Intrinsic, but it had yet to make the kinds of mass layoffs that have swept across the industry as once high-flying tech companies brace for a global downturn in 2023. Just this week, Microsoft announced that it's cutting 10,000 positions , or 5 percent of its workforce, and Amazon is in the middle of cutting 18,000 jobs, or 6 percent of its workforce. Pichia presented the cuts as an opportunity for the 25-year-old company to "sharpen our focus" and redirect resources to new lines of business such as artificial intelligence. "Being constrained in some areas allows us to bet big on others," he wrote. "Pivoting the company to be AI-first years ago led to groundbreaking advances across our businesses and the whole industry." He added that AI was a "substantial opportunity" for the business, and that it's "getting ready to share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses, too." Perhaps providing a taste of what's to come, Google Cloud last week announced an
AI-powered technology that allows retailers to use imagery to automatically track inventory The company is also wading into the world of generative AI, which has come into the spotlight recently due to increased public access to text-to-image generators such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion. Google AI last week released a white paper on its own text-to-image model Muse. "We have a substantial opportunity in front of us with AI across our products and are prepared to approach it boldly and responsibly," wrote Pichai. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Activist Investors Take Aim at Salesforce

"Multiple activist investors have taken stakes in Salesforce, according to reports from several outlets. The investments have spurred speculation that the tech firm could soon face additional pressure to increase margins and trim payrolls. Elliott Investment Management has bought a multi-billion-dollar position in Salesforce, per the Wall Street Journal, and Inclusive Capital has also taken a stake, per CNBC. "We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature," tweeted Jesse Cohn, managing partner at Elliott.  Activist investors have taken aim at Big Tech before, sometimes with the goal of overhauling operations or replacing well-established leaders. Cohn specifically has some experience serving on the boards of tech companies, including eBay, Twitter, and Citrix. Salesforce is already trying to streamline its operations after growing too quickly earlier in the pandemic. Earlier this month, the company announced plans to lay off 10 percent of its workforce, or about 700 employees, and reduce its office footprint. Since then, several other tech giants have made similar cuts, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet. Shares of Salesforce were up around 3 percent following the news reports. "
Cheddar News

Good2Know: Resale Value of Luxury Bags Fall & Taco Bell Brings Back Wings

Inflation and recession fears are pushing consumers to spend less, and it's having ripple effects on the market for secondhand goods. A new report from luxury reseller The RealReal found that handbag resale prices plunged 20 percent for Louis Vuitton, 17 percent for Gucci, 10 percent for Hermès, and 9 percent for Chanel in the past three months. The retailer said the trend started in the fall of 2022, even as the resale market overall was red-hot with demand.
Cheddar News

State Dems Seek to Bar Jan. 6 Insurrectionists From Holding Office

"By Maysoon KhanDemocratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it.New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among states where proposed legislation would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer.While the bills vary in scope, their aim is similar.“If you’ve tried to take down our government through violent means, in no way should you be part...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheddar News

3M Cutting About 2,500 Manufacturing Jobs Globally

"3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide as it looks to align itself with adjusted production volumes.The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products.3M Co. also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $541 million, or 98 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was $2.28 per share. That's below the $2.34 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.Revenue for the St Paul, Minnesota-based company totaled $8.08 billion in the period, beating Wall Street's estimate of $8.04 billion.Chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in a statement that 3M experienced rapid declines in consumer-facing markets and a significant slowdown in China due to COVID-19-related disruptions. He said the company anticipates macroeconomic challenges continuing this year.Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $8.50 to $9, versus $9.88 per share in 2022.Shares fell 4.7% before the market open."
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Netflix Confirms Password Crackdown & M&M's New Mascot

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. NETFLIX PASSWORD CRACKDOWN Netflix said it's moving forward with a plan to crack down on password sharing later this quarter, according to a letter sent to shareholders last week. The streaming giant first signaled that it was changing its policies around passwords last October, but it didn't initially provide a timeline. "While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly," the letter read. "So we've worked hard to build additional new...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy