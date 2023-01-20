ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

NFL division round betting tips: Five props that pop

By Liz Loza
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gpc0_0kLLmeEx00

Despite gutting misses on Austin Ekeler (zero carries in the second half) and Joe Mixon (eight yards short), my picks got back on track last week. Probably my favorite win was watching Isaiah Hodgins put up a career effort (8-105-1). Though, I'm not as bullish on the Giants' passing game this Saturday at Philly.

With just a few weeks left, the push to 55% is real. Using ESPN's metrics database and some assistance from stats ace Kyle Soppe, we're working toward an abundant start to 2023!

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Pick: Travis Etienne Jr . OVER 17.5 receiving yards

Fantasy managers have been justifiably frustrated with Etienne's underwhelming receiving role. While averaging just 2.1 catches and 18.6 receiving yards per contest capped the second-year running back's ceiling, it has also kept his projected totals low and created prop-popping opportunities. Coming off a 1-12-0 receiving stat line in the Jags' comeback win over the Chargers, leaning into a prop associated with Etienne's pass-catching prowess might appear foolhardy, but the data suggests otherwise.

Jacksonville posted the seventh-highest pass rate (66.2%) from Weeks 10 through the wild-card round. When trailing, the Jags passed at the fourth-highest rate. That suggests an ample number of targets for Etienne. So why did he see only one look versus the Chargers?

As it turns out, Los Angeles is stingy against RBs via the air, having given up the fifth-fewest receptions and sixth-fewest receiving yards to the position. Conversely, Kansas City has been generous to pass-catching backs, allowing the second-highest completion percentage on RB targets as well as the fourth-most receiving yards to RBs (45.6 yards per game).

Furthermore, one catch is an anomaly, as the Ettiene recorded 13 multiple catch games over the regular season. He also managed six games with at least one catch over 20 yards. The only other running back with more such games ... was Christian McCaffrey . Talent is always a tiebreaker, and just one of those grabs clears the above line.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Pick: Daniel Jones OVER 45.5 rushing yds

The development of Isaiah Hodgins has been unexpectedly delicious. Darius Slayton also emerged as a serviceable bye week fill-in during the regular season. And Richie James could surprise at Philly on Saturday. But none of these players are elite separators who figure to win their matchups when facing off against the Eagles' shutdown secondary. That is going to force Daniel Jones to keep his legs churning, extending plays and ripping off chunk yardage.

Philadelphia has allowed the seventh-most QB scrambles on the season. Additionally, the Eagles have given up the fifth-most yards per scramble (9.2 yards). To that end, Jones isn't just buying time with his legs, he's regularly executing designed runs. In fact, he pulled off seven designed runs last week in Minnesota. He has also managed six straight games with a single rush over 10 yards and managed a 15-yarder in four of those six efforts.

Jones is top five in nearly every advanced rushing metric. His legs are part of the team's offensive game plan. The strength of Philly's defense is going to force New York to remain creative on the ground. I trust Brian Daboll to scheme it up and use every ounce of Danny Dimes' physical ability.

Pick: Devonta Smith OVER 63.5 receiving yards

Smith closed out his second regular-season campaign as fantasy's WR9 overall, ranking inside the top 10 in receptions (95), receiving yards (1,196) and YAC (485). Jalen Hurts made massive strides as a passer, averaging nearly 31 pass attempts per game, which opened up unforeseen opportunities for Smith.

The former Heisman Trophy winner drew regular opportunities, managing at least eight looks in nine straight efforts. In fact, Smith recorded a 30.1% target share (behind only Davante Adams ) from Weeks 10 to 18. Additionally, the 24-year-old regularly converted, posting 80 receiving yards in 11 of 17 games this season.

He figures to produce again Saturday when he takes on a Giants defense that gave up 70 or more receiving yards to a single pass-catcher 16 times throughout the year. Whether he draws primary coverage from Fabian Moreau (as he did back in Week 14) or is assigned softer coverage, Smith should put up numbers, particularly given a projected total of 48 points.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Pick: Josh Allen OVER .5 INT

The more times a player throws the ball, the more likely an error will occur. Allen is top eight in pass attempts, averaging nearly 34 per game. Consequently, he's tied for the third-most interceptions (14) next to Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins over the regular season. Additionally, he has thrown five picks over his past three efforts.

Cincinnati is below league average at generating picks with just 13 in the regular season. However, given a spread of 5.5, this game figures to be close with plenty of back and forth. If Allen starts to press, the Bengals are stout enough to capitalize. Interestingly, Allen finished the regular season with 36 passes that should have been intercepted (QB3). His accuracy additionally waned down the stretch, as his off-target percentage increased from 10.9% over Weeks 1 through 6 to 17.1% from Week 7 through the wild-card round. That sets up nicely for this over, and for the Bengals to cover.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Pick: Deebo Samuel OVER 54.5 receiving yards

May the Bay rejoice because Samuel is back to health and establishing a solid rapport with Brock Purdy . Samuel led the 49ers' receiving corps in targets (9), receptions (6) and yards (133) in the team's 18-point win over Seattle last weekend. Additionally, Purdy targeted Samuel on over 28.1% of his routes (ahead of Brandon Aiyuk , who was targeted on 21.9% of his routes). Samuel might not smash triple-digit numbers against Dallas, but his shine figures to cast some shade on the Star.

Samuel is in possession of mythological YAC ability, crushing after the catch and after contact. Not only did he record 480 yards after the catch (WR8) over 13 regular-season games, but he also managed nine games with 10-plus yards after contact (tied for the position lead with only Chris Godwin ). Both things figure to confound the Cowboys, a defense that has allowed the 10th-most yards after the catch per reception (4.4) to wideouts this year.

Late season injuries have plagued the Cowboys' secondary, resulting in a considerable uptick in yards allowed. In fact, Dallas gave up the fourth-most yards to opposing WRs (763) over the final four weeks of the regular season. That sets up nicely for a player like Samuel, who is top three (behind only Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase ) in catches over 40 yards.

Bonus

Pick: Ja'Marr Chase OVER 83.5 receiving yards

Tall shouts to Kyle Soppe -- whom I've mentioned in the intro of this column each week since its inception -- for tweeting this juicy nug.

Chase has cleared the over on a receiving yards props eight of 12 times during the regular season, at a rate of 66.7%.

Follow Liz on Twitter @LizLoza_FF

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff

Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy’s wife Jessica Kress

Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he had an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018. After a small hiatus from the NFL, he took over the job in Dallas, coaching the Cowboys since 2020. Now, with a 12-5 season behind them and a win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason, coach McCarthy and his Cowboys await the Philadelphia 49ers in the next round. McCarthy could not have achieved such a successful tenure in the NFL without a great support system at home. In this article, we’ll take a look at Mike McCarthy’s wife, Jessica Kress.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks targeting veteran sharpshooter to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

One veteran shooting guard may be in for some of the most wide-open looks of his career. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Milwaukee Bucks are pursuing Houston Rockets wing Eric Gordon ahead of the trade deadline. Stein adds that the Bucks, in their pursuit of... The post Bucks targeting veteran sharpshooter to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason. The 49ers have been ...
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much guaranteed money Ravens offered Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is said to be seeking a contract that is comparable to the deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns last year, but the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly offered nothing even close to that. Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland that is fully guaranteed. Jackson, who does not have an... The post Report reveals how much guaranteed money Ravens offered Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game

One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview

Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

ESPN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy