Everyone has a story and WJON's My Life series takes a look at the story of St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. Putnam grew up in a small town in central Maine of around 2,000 people named Skowhegan. Putnam has 5 step siblings and a half brother. Her mom was a middle school teacher and her dad was a welder. She describes herself as a bit of a nerd who loved to read and she still does.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO