FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year old, Madison Johnson, owner and CEO of MJM consulting will premiere tonight on ABC’s “The Bachelor”. According to her Bachelorette biography on ABC.com, Maddison Johnson is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others. She states, while growing up she took on the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters. So, when it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal.

FARGO, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO