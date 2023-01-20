Read full article on original website
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
Comments / 2