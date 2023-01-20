How could fibre recycling become mainstream? In conversation with Lenzing’s veteran Michael Kininmonth

Read full article on original website
fashionunited.com
Footwear brand Hunter said to be mulling fresh cash injection
British footwear label Hunter Boot is reportedly looking into potentially securing new capital nearly three years after it was rescued in light of declining sales. The brand is said to be working with AlixPartners on plans to inject the new funding through an accelerated sale process, according to a report by Sky News.
fashionunited.com
Project New York: Four brands attending for the first time
Project New York is set to return to its roots at Iron 23, New York City. The event will take place on January 24 and 25 and will showcase men’s and gender-fluid brands. Is it expected to attract a diverse range of attendees from around the world, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and retail experts.
fashionunited.com
Mango unveils denim collection utilising 'circularity criteria'
Spanish fashion retailer Mango has revealed a new denim collection it said it has developed using a set of circularity criteria designed to make the garments easier to use and recycle. The feature comes as the company looks to continue pushing its newly formed goals as outlined in its sustainability...
