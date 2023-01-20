Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Win Monster Truck Tickets For This Weekend in Bossier
When it comes to fun & excitement, it's hard to beat watching giant trucks smashing tiny cars at excessive rates of speed. It's good ol' fashioned fun for the whole family. And, if you didn't know, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will be at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City this weekend (Friday January 27th & Saturday January 28th).
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
Krewe Of Barkus & Meoux Celebrates Geek’d Con This Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras season has arrived, and the krewes of Shreveport and Bossier City are gearing up for a big year. One of the the area's favorite parades comes from the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux, Shreveport's pet krewe. The krewe's calendar is traditionally highlighted by their pet parade and jazz brunch.
What Texas Building Made Top 10 Ugliest Buildings List?
I have often opined on my perception that buildings today, or even in the last 50 years, don't have any character anymore. Today's buildings seem to be designed strictly for utilitarian purposes, as opposed to providing any architectural beauty or creative atmosphere. If you pay attention while driving through downtown...
Lets Go Barbie! Totally Pink Airbnb Just Hours From Shreveport
This could be an epic "girls getaway", or be a great place for a girl's birthday party...regardless of age. If you have someone who is obsessed with all things Barbie, My Little Pony, or anything pink, this is the place for your next party. Just a few hours outside of...
Cody Jinks Just Announced Exciting March Concert In Shreveport
And the country music concert scene in Shreveport and Bossier City just keeps getting better!. In just the next sixty days, country fans are in for concerts from Justin Moore, Shenandoah, Alabama, Parker McCollum, Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker and now, there's another superstar headed our way!. Cody Jinks is...
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. During a meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act.
New St. Patrick’s Day Festival Coming to Shreveport
If there's one thing Shreveport-Bossier does well, it's festivals! Festivals are such a large part of our heritage here, we've dedicated an awesome space downtown for just that purpose. Since it first opened in 1998, Festival Plaza has hosted festivals and events too numerous to mention. But just some of...
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death
A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Rescheduled in Shreveport
The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold its rescheduled seatbelt checkpoint from last week Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location in Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write...
Want to Race a Ferrari? You Can Just 3 Hours From Shreveport
Do You Have Someone In Your Life That Has a Need for Speed?. Even if that person is you we are not judging we get it, you just want to see that MPH get pushed as far as possible. Your adrenaline needs it and we may not understand it, but we do cheer it on.
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges
A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
Shreveport City Workers Help Clean Up Youree Drive Homeless Camp
Over the past several weeks, citizens of Shreveport began showing concern over a homeless camp outside of Walmart on Youree Drive. People took to social media both concerned for the safety of those living in those conditions, and those who were angry and believed the camp was an eyesore. Councilman...
Shreveport Mass Shooting Injures 5 Adults and 3 Children
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue their investigation into an afternoon shooting in north Shreveport that injured eight people, 2 critically. On January 22, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located...
Some of the Arklatex Could See Snow by Tonight
The memory of Snowmageddon 2022 is still fresh on our minds in Shreveport/Bossier and just a little less than a year later, part of the Arklatex is bracing for another round of Jack Frost's magic dust. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast...
