“Pick up the phone MF!” - When Kobe Bryant phoned Stephen A. Smith for what he said on television

There is nobody as entertaining and loud on sports television as Stephen A. Smith (SAS). The long-time sports analyst has had his fair share of encounters with many NBA players through the years, but none of them scared him more than Kobe Bryant. Smith recently talked about the time when the Los Angeles Lakers legend called him on the phone because of an outrageous take he said on air.

“Kobe scared the living s**t out of me because here’s why. Kobe was a savant. You didn’t know more basketball than Kobe Bryant. So when Kobe Bryant called you and I can quote him for you right now. It would go on voicemail and it will be ‘You know who this is mother f**ker. Get your a** up. Pick up the f**king phone and call me back. That bullsh**t you just said and don’t keep me waiting for so long either. Your a** better not go on air and say something other s**t before you talk to me’ That was Kobe,” Smith said in his latest appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

What was the take that made Kobe so mad?

According to SAS, he onced criticized the Black Mamba for playing an unselfish brand of basketball and for his poor decision making as well as his shot selection. While SAS didn’t really give a timeframe of when this went down, the veteran ESPN analyst said that Bryant would get furious when Smith would say something on air that didn’t meet the superstar’s approval.

"I would say something along the lines of 'I don’t like the way he’s playing. It’s selfish basketball…I don’t like this decision,' " Smith recalled.

Nevertheless, Smith knew that his relationship with Bryant was formed out of mutual respect. Despite the outrage of the Los Angeles Lakers legend towards him at times, SAS knew that Kobe absolutely loved him and the fact that he would get mad at times just means that he values Smith’s insights and takes about his performance on the court.

"I don’t know why I love your a--," Bryant supposedly would say to Smith . "I really, really, don’t. But I love you."

How Smith handled his relationship with players

As fortunate as it seems, being in Smith’s position isn’t easy. He’s viewed as a credible TV analyst who needs to balance being fair on air as well as maintain his relationship with superstars like Bryant. When SAS was asked how he handles his job, he said it’s all about setting boundaries and making sure that it stays strictly business.

“Before friendship takes place, the boundaries are set. Your personal life is your business but what you do on the field or on the court of play in front of thousands of attendance and millions watching, that’s my domain. What you’re not going to do is compromise telling me what you saw,” Smith said.

Love or hate him, there’s no doubt that SAS makes an effort to do just that while he’s seen every morning on First Take. Some may agree with his takes while others completely disagree but that’s exactly part of what he does. The ability to stay composed on and off air is a skill that Smith has mastered, except maybe that one time when Bryant phoned him to vent out his frustrations.