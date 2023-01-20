ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“Pick up the phone MF!” - When Kobe Bryant phoned Stephen A. Smith for what he said on television

By Nicole Ganglani
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oF07J_0kLLirKK00

Smith knew that his relationship with Bryant was formed out of mutual respect. Despite the outrage of the Los Angeles Lakers legend towards him at times, SAS knew that Kobe absolutely loved him.

Kobe Bryant and Stephen A. Smith

View the original article to see embedded media.

There is nobody as entertaining and loud on sports television as Stephen A. Smith (SAS). The long-time sports analyst has had his fair share of encounters with many NBA players through the years, but none of them scared him more than Kobe Bryant. Smith recently talked about the time when the Los Angeles Lakers legend called him on the phone because of an outrageous take he said on air.

“Kobe scared the living s**t out of me because here’s why. Kobe was a savant. You didn’t know more basketball than Kobe Bryant. So when Kobe Bryant called you and I can quote him for you right now. It would go on voicemail and it will be ‘You know who this is mother f**ker. Get your a** up. Pick up the f**king phone and call me back. That bullsh**t you just said and don’t keep me waiting for so long either. Your a** better not go on air and say something other s**t before you talk to me’ That was Kobe,” Smith said in his latest appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

What was the take that made Kobe so mad?

According to SAS, he onced criticized the Black Mamba for playing an unselfish brand of basketball and for his poor decision making as well as his shot selection. While SAS didn’t really give a timeframe of when this went down, the veteran ESPN analyst said that Bryant would get furious when Smith would say something on air that didn’t meet the superstar’s approval.

"I would say something along the lines of 'I don’t like the way he’s playing. It’s selfish basketball…I don’t like this decision,' " Smith recalled.

Nevertheless, Smith knew that his relationship with Bryant was formed out of mutual respect. Despite the outrage of the Los Angeles Lakers legend towards him at times, SAS knew that Kobe absolutely loved him and the fact that he would get mad at times just means that he values Smith’s insights and takes about his performance on the court.

"I don’t know why I love your a--," Bryant supposedly would say to Smith . "I really, really, don’t. But I love you."

How Smith handled his relationship with players

As fortunate as it seems, being in Smith’s position isn’t easy. He’s viewed as a credible TV analyst who needs to balance being fair on air as well as maintain his relationship with superstars like Bryant. When SAS was asked how he handles his job, he said it’s all about setting boundaries and making sure that it stays strictly business.

“Before friendship takes place, the boundaries are set. Your personal life is your business but what you do on the field or on the court of play in front of thousands of attendance and millions watching, that’s my domain. What you’re not going to do is compromise telling me what you saw,” Smith said.

Love or hate him, there’s no doubt that SAS makes an effort to do just that while he’s seen every morning on First Take. Some may agree with his takes while others completely disagree but that’s exactly part of what he does. The ability to stay composed on and off air is a skill that Smith has mastered, except maybe that one time when Bryant phoned him to vent out his frustrations.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
rolling out

‘I am heartbroken’: Star WNBA player traded months after pregnancy announcement

One of the WNBA‘s best players is “heartbroken,” according to a statement she released. Dearica Hamby, a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award recipient and two-time All-Star, has been traded from the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks for the rights of Amanda Zahui B. The Aces also sent its 2024 first-round pick to L.A. for the Sparks’ 2024 second-round pick.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line.  Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
DALLAS, TX
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy